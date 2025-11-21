Image Image Credit Gregg DeGuire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aliya Janell Brinson at the Patrick Ta Beauty Summer Highlighter Launch Party held June 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before TikTok turned dance challenges into viral moments, the real OGs were building empires on YouTube, and Aliya Janell Brinson was one of the first to break the internet doing it. The LA-based dancer, choreographer, and internet superstar has been setting stages and timelines on fire for years with her fierce heels choreography, energetic performance style, and the kind of confidence that makes you want to sit up straighter just watching her. Long before hashtags could make a clip go global, Brinson was cooking up a stage presence and self-assurance that would open the doors to her wildest dreams.

Her come-up story is the epitome of doing what you love and letting it make room for you. Around 2017, Nicki Minaj came across a clip of Brinson dancing to her throwback “Itty Bitty Piggy,” and instantly saw the magic. That moment led to the dance queen choreographing several of Nicki’s most talked-about visuals, including a teaser for the “Chun-Li” visual that quickly went viral. They worked together on many projects, from other music videos to major award show performances. Riding the momentum of their work, she turned Queens N' Lettos into a powerful experience for dancers. Her classes became a safe space for people to tap into their power, reconnect with their bodies, and move without apology.

The community Brinson has built is about dancing like nobody’s watching — but also being ready for a world tour. Before our eyes, she went from YouTube favorite to everyone’s favorite. Her signature style celebrates every shade of feminine power — hood behavior, hot girl energy, and those soft, sensual moments. In her classes, she reminds you that confidence is the real flex and encourages authenticity, flow, and showing up fully. You can feel it in her pep talks before class. Through years of dedication, hard work, and passion for her craft, Aliya Janell Brinson continues to show us that the dance world is hers. And honestly, we’re just lucky she keeps letting us watch her work. With that being said, let’s check out 8 of her best Queen’s N’ Letto’s moments.

1. Pills & Automobiles by Chris Brown

“Pills & Automobiles” is still a banger to this day, so it’s no surprise that the routine she came up with for this song matched that energy. There are so many beats to catch, and she literally caught them all. Starting with the chorus and leading into Kodak’s verse, she brought that energy, and so did the students.

2. Meeting In My Bedroom by Silk

The ‘90s babies know about this classic, and the way that she dominated this choreography should be studied. It could easily go down as one of the Top 3 most sexy dances she’s ever taught in class. That reverse back bend deserves an award!

3. When We by Tank

This video introduced Joie Chavis to the dancers' chat, and she made her mark immediately. Chavis and Brinson are the duo that we didn’t know we needed, but after watching this video, they need to be permanent partners in the dance studio. Go ahead and save this to learn it later.

4. Itty Bitty Piggy by Nicki Minaj

The combo in this video changed everything for her career. With over 22 million views, endless recognition, and a job from thee Nicki Minaj, the work speaks for itself. She danced her heart out through half the song, and every drop of sweat paid off. If you needed some motivation to keep going, there it is.

5. Twerk by City Girls featuring Cardi B

Her number to “Twerk” by City Girls featuring Cardi B is one of her boldest, intricate, and bossiest ones to date. When you hear that song title, you might not think of a heels class, but leave it to Mrs. Brinson to make it blend seamlessly.

6. Booty Remix by Black Youngsta featuring Trey Songz

Trey Songz sure knows how to clear a feature, just like this dancing diva never misses with her sequences. People sometimes sleep on music as artistic expression, but it’s impossible to do that here, though, because she’s describing his entire verse with her body movement. ENCORE!

7. Panty Droppa by Trey Songz

Remember what we said about the Top 3 sexiest classes? This is definitely a part of that number, too! One of the best parts of her choreography is that she always chooses the best part of the song to bestow her creations on. That must be why we’re so hooked.

8. Cuff It (Wetter Remix) by Beyoncé

When you get the co-sign from Queen Bey, you can consider yourself GOATED! It was well deserved after she slayed this remix of “Cuff It.” Everything about this dance was sensual, magnetic, and completely unforgettable. So much so that she ended up on “Renaissance World Tour.”

9. Blick Sum by Latto

She served savagely sexy to one of Latto’s fan favorites, “Blick Sum.” The energy she delivers every performance should be studied because some of these routines run at least two minutes, and she never slows down. This is the perfect combo to learn if you want to blow off some steam.

10. FTCU by Nicki Minaj

One thing that stood out about this particular session is the floorwork in those heels. It’s different when you’re in heels doing something sexy and slow, but moving at this pace could lead to a broken ankle if you aren’t careful. But of course, the professional dancer is too skilled to be caught slipping.