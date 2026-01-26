Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys performs at the NBA All-Star Read to Achieve Celebration in Philadelphia, Saturday, February 9, 2002. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We don’t give Alicia Keys her flowers nearly enough. The “If I Ain’t Got You” singer has delivered one classic album after another, starting with 2001’s Songs in A Minor, and since then, she’s been nothing but a gift to R&B.

Over the years, she’s delivered hits like “No One,” “Fallin’” and “Un-thinkable (I’m Ready),” and that’s just scratching the surface. She’s also lent her voice to countless iconic songs, appeared in several TV shows and films, and collected a long list of Grammy Awards and other accolades along the way.

To celebrate everything she’s accomplished, from chart-topping singles to award show moments, REVOLT decided to look back at her career. Scroll below to see 21 throwback photos of Alicia Keys.

1. The 2001 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys at the 7th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

At the 2001 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, Keys hit the red carpet in this beautiful look, then returned later in the night to perform at the ceremony.

2. A 2001 studio portrait

Image Image Credit picture alliance / Contributor Image Alt Alicia Keys in Munich, Germany in 2001 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

You could argue that Keys was single-handedly responsible for making Fulani braids as popular as they were back then. In 2001, she posed for a few photos in her signature hairstyle. These are the kind of pictures you’d tape up on your bedroom wall as a kid.

3. Rehearsals for the 2001 Billboard Music Awards

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eve, Angie Stone, and Alicia Keys during rehearsals for their 2001 Billboard Music Awards performance Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Ahead of her Female Artist of the Year win at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards, Keys posed backstage with Eve and Angie Stone during rehearsals. At the ceremony itself, the trio took the stage to perform “A Woman’s Worth” and “Brotha Part II.”

4. The 2002 Grammy Awards

Image Image Credit Vince Bucci / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys poses backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

To say Keys had a night to remember at the 2002 Grammy Awards would be an understatement. She received Best New Artist, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Song of the Year for “Fallin’,” one of the many fan favorites from Songs in A Minor.

5. Backstage at the 2002 NBA All-Star Read to Achieve celebration

Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nikki McCray from the WNBA's Indiana Fever, Will Smith, and Alicia Keys backstage at the NBA All-Star Read to Achieve Celebration in Philadelphia on Feb. 9, 2002 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2002 NBA All-Star Read to Achieve celebration featured an all-star lineup that included Britney Spears, Will Smith, and Keys. In addition to performing, the latter two also posed backstage with Nikki McCray, who was playing for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever at the time.

6. The 2003 VIBE Awards

Image Image Credit Jean-Paul Aussenard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce and Alicia Keys during 2003 VIBE Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Everyone who stands next to Beyoncé seems to glow, and that was definitely the case when she and Keys posed together at the 2003 VIBE Awards. It’s always a moment when we see these two absolute icons.

7. The 2003 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Image Image Credit L. Busacca / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kelly Rowland and Alicia Keys during 2003 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Since we brought up Keys and Beyoncé, it wouldn’t be right not to mention her alongside Kelly Rowland that same year. They were both in attendance at the 2003 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party in New York.

8. The 2004 BRIT Awards

Image Image Credit Dave Hogan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alycia Keys at the 2004 Brit Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

One of two looks she debuted at the 2004 BRIT Awards saw the singer step out in a white skirt suit with lace appliqué. We loved the pops of red on her shoes, bag, and the bralette peeking out underneath.

9. Inducting Prince into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys with Big Boi and Andre 3000 of OutKast, as they induct Prince into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the 19th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

At the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Keys joined OutKast to induct the legendary Prince. We can’t say enough about how stunning her dress was that night.

10. Backstage with Jermaine Dupri

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jeff Robinson of MBK, Kerry Brothers, Alicia Keys and Jermaine Dupri of So So Def Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coming off The Diary of Alicia Keys, the “If I Ain't Got You” artist took a photo with Jermaine Dupri, Kerry “Krucial” Brothers and MBK’s Jeff Robinson. Also worth noting: the blue-and-pink contrast between her leather jacket and top looks so good.

11. The “Verizon Ladies First Tour” in 2004

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys performs during the start of the "Verizon Ladies First Tour 2004" on March 12, 2004, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The “Verizon Ladies First Tour” brought together Keys, Beyoncé and Missy Elliott as co-headliners. It may be hard to imagine a lineup like that coming together again given their families and busy schedules, but at least we have these photos to revisit.

12. Backstage at HOT 97’s 2004 Summer Jam

Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chuck D, Alicia Keys and Flavor Flav during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2004 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

At HOT 97’s Summer Jam, Keys smiled for photos alongside Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav. The legendary Hip Hop group shared the stage with her as well.

13. The 2004 Cannes Film Festival

Image Image Credit Toni Anne Barson Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys during the 2004 Cannes Film Festival ‘Zivot Je Cudo’ Premiere Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

On her way to the Life Is a Miracle premiere, Keys gave the paparazzi another stunning look at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. We already know she’s capable of putting together a great outfit, but her makeup looked especially good that day.

14. On set for Usher’s "My Boo" music video

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys and Usher during the filming of Usher's music video for "My Boo," in Times Square on Aug. 23, 2004 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Usher and Keys really shut down Times Square to film the “My Boo” music video. The Confessions track had plenty of people convinced they were an item, and after watching the Chris Robinson-directed companion, it’s not hard to see why.

15. The 2005 Grammy Awards

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

At the 2005 Grammy Awards, Keys nearly swept the R&B categories. The Diary of Alicia Keys won Best R&B Album, while “You Don't Know My Name” and “My Boo” earned Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals, respectively.

16. Her “Diary Tour” wrap party

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt John Legend, Alicia Keys, and Common attend the wrap party for Keys' "Diary Tour" on April 21, 2005 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After wrapping up her “Diary Tour,” Alicia Keys hosted a celebratory party. Here, she took a photo with Common and John Legend, the latter of whom opened up for the trek.

17. The 2005 Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction ceremony

Image Image Credit Peter Kramer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys arrives at the 2005 Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction ceremony Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Never have we laid eyes on a more beautiful dress. At the 2005 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Keys stepped out in a sheer black lace gown with rhinestone panels.

18. JAY-Z’s 10th anniversary celebration for Reasonable Doubt

Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Krucial Keys, Beyonce Alicia Keys and JAY-Z at the 10th anniversary of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ celebration Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Celebrating 10 years of what’s debatably one of the greatest Hip Hop albums ever, Reasonable Doubt, JAY-Z's album anniversary event had Keys, Beyoncé and Krucial in attendance. It’s always nice seeing the “Empire State of Mind” collaborators reunite, even if it’s just for photos.

19. Visiting MTV's "TRL" in 2007

Image Image Credit Jason Kempin / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys visits MTV's "TRL" at MTV Studios Times Square on Aug. 20, 2007 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Some might argue that you weren’t really popping back in the day if you didn’t appear on MTV’s “TRL.” We’re happy to report that Keys was very much popping — and she made her stop by the show in 2007.

20. The 2008 Grammy Awards

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

We could honestly fill an entire gallery with Keys’ Grammy Awards moments, considering they’re just that good. At the 2008 ceremony, she took home Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “No One.” The singer also opened the evening with a medley.

21. The Art For Life East Hampton 11th Annual Benefit

Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend the Art For Life East Hampton 11th Annual Benefit Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Last but definitely not least, Alicia Keys posed with Swizz Beatz at the Art For Life East Hampton 11th Annual Benefit. Held at Russell Simmons’ East Hampton estate, the two were a magic pairing even back then.

From red carpets to studio sessions, Alicia Keys’ early years were filled with moments that shaped her into the icon we know today. These throwback photos don’t just show her style; they capture the rise of a generational talent whose impact on R&B still resonates.