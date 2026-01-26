We don’t give Alicia Keys her flowers nearly enough. The “If I Ain’t Got You” singer has delivered one classic album after another, starting with 2001’s Songs in A Minor, and since then, she’s been nothing but a gift to R&B.
Over the years, she’s delivered hits like “No One,” “Fallin’” and “Un-thinkable (I’m Ready),” and that’s just scratching the surface. She’s also lent her voice to countless iconic songs, appeared in several TV shows and films, and collected a long list of Grammy Awards and other accolades along the way.
To celebrate everything she’s accomplished, from chart-topping singles to award show moments, REVOLT decided to look back at her career. Scroll below to see 21 throwback photos of Alicia Keys.
1. The 2001 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards
At the 2001 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, Keys hit the red carpet in this beautiful look, then returned later in the night to perform at the ceremony.
2. A 2001 studio portrait
You could argue that Keys was single-handedly responsible for making Fulani braids as popular as they were back then. In 2001, she posed for a few photos in her signature hairstyle. These are the kind of pictures you’d tape up on your bedroom wall as a kid.
3. Rehearsals for the 2001 Billboard Music Awards
Ahead of her Female Artist of the Year win at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards, Keys posed backstage with Eve and Angie Stone during rehearsals. At the ceremony itself, the trio took the stage to perform “A Woman’s Worth” and “Brotha Part II.”
4. The 2002 Grammy Awards
To say Keys had a night to remember at the 2002 Grammy Awards would be an understatement. She received Best New Artist, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Song of the Year for “Fallin’,” one of the many fan favorites from Songs in A Minor.
5. Backstage at the 2002 NBA All-Star Read to Achieve celebration
The 2002 NBA All-Star Read to Achieve celebration featured an all-star lineup that included Britney Spears, Will Smith, and Keys. In addition to performing, the latter two also posed backstage with Nikki McCray, who was playing for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever at the time.
6. The 2003 VIBE Awards
Everyone who stands next to Beyoncé seems to glow, and that was definitely the case when she and Keys posed together at the 2003 VIBE Awards. It’s always a moment when we see these two absolute icons.
7. The 2003 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party
Since we brought up Keys and Beyoncé, it wouldn’t be right not to mention her alongside Kelly Rowland that same year. They were both in attendance at the 2003 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party in New York.
8. The 2004 BRIT Awards
One of two looks she debuted at the 2004 BRIT Awards saw the singer step out in a white skirt suit with lace appliqué. We loved the pops of red on her shoes, bag, and the bralette peeking out underneath.
9. Inducting Prince into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
At the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Keys joined OutKast to induct the legendary Prince. We can’t say enough about how stunning her dress was that night.
10. Backstage with Jermaine Dupri
Coming off The Diary of Alicia Keys, the “If I Ain't Got You” artist took a photo with Jermaine Dupri, Kerry “Krucial” Brothers and MBK’s Jeff Robinson. Also worth noting: the blue-and-pink contrast between her leather jacket and top looks so good.
11. The “Verizon Ladies First Tour” in 2004
The “Verizon Ladies First Tour” brought together Keys, Beyoncé and Missy Elliott as co-headliners. It may be hard to imagine a lineup like that coming together again given their families and busy schedules, but at least we have these photos to revisit.
12. Backstage at HOT 97’s 2004 Summer Jam
At HOT 97’s Summer Jam, Keys smiled for photos alongside Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav. The legendary Hip Hop group shared the stage with her as well.
13. The 2004 Cannes Film Festival
On her way to the Life Is a Miracle premiere, Keys gave the paparazzi another stunning look at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. We already know she’s capable of putting together a great outfit, but her makeup looked especially good that day.
14. On set for Usher’s "My Boo" music video
No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Usher and Keys really shut down Times Square to film the “My Boo” music video. The Confessions track had plenty of people convinced they were an item, and after watching the Chris Robinson-directed companion, it’s not hard to see why.
15. The 2005 Grammy Awards
At the 2005 Grammy Awards, Keys nearly swept the R&B categories. The Diary of Alicia Keys won Best R&B Album, while “You Don't Know My Name” and “My Boo” earned Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals, respectively.
16. Her “Diary Tour” wrap party
After wrapping up her “Diary Tour,” Alicia Keys hosted a celebratory party. Here, she took a photo with Common and John Legend, the latter of whom opened up for the trek.
17. The 2005 Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction ceremony
Never have we laid eyes on a more beautiful dress. At the 2005 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Keys stepped out in a sheer black lace gown with rhinestone panels.
18. JAY-Z’s 10th anniversary celebration for Reasonable Doubt
Celebrating 10 years of what’s debatably one of the greatest Hip Hop albums ever, Reasonable Doubt, JAY-Z's album anniversary event had Keys, Beyoncé and Krucial in attendance. It’s always nice seeing the “Empire State of Mind” collaborators reunite, even if it’s just for photos.
19. Visiting MTV's "TRL" in 2007
Some might argue that you weren’t really popping back in the day if you didn’t appear on MTV’s “TRL.” We’re happy to report that Keys was very much popping — and she made her stop by the show in 2007.
20. The 2008 Grammy Awards
We could honestly fill an entire gallery with Keys’ Grammy Awards moments, considering they’re just that good. At the 2008 ceremony, she took home Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “No One.” The singer also opened the evening with a medley.
21. The Art For Life East Hampton 11th Annual Benefit
Last but definitely not least, Alicia Keys posed with Swizz Beatz at the Art For Life East Hampton 11th Annual Benefit. Held at Russell Simmons’ East Hampton estate, the two were a magic pairing even back then.
From red carpets to studio sessions, Alicia Keys’ early years were filled with moments that shaped her into the icon we know today. These throwback photos don’t just show her style; they capture the rise of a generational talent whose impact on R&B still resonates.