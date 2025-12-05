Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tracee Ellis Rross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Black hair is history, identity, resistance, and self-expression all wrapped into one. Over the years, natural hair has gone from being policed and politicized to being boldly celebrated on red carpets, Olympic podiums, magazine covers, and everywhere in between. Whether it’s a song that became a self-love anthem, an actress making a red carpet statement, or a law that protects us from discrimination at work and school, these moments have helped shape how the world sees (and respects) natural hair. Here are a few standout moments that didn’t just go viral — they shifted the culture and reminded everyone that our hair is perfect exactly as it is.

1. Solange releasing Don’t Touch My Hair

In September 2016, Solange dropped “Don’t Touch My Hair,” a soulful anthem that became a rallying cry for Black women asserting autonomy over their hair and bodies. The accompanying visuals showcased a range of natural hairstyles, celebrating Black beauty in its many forms. The song resonated deeply, sparking conversations about personal space and cultural appropriation.

2. Viola Davis going natural at the 84th Annual Academy Awards

At the 2012 Oscars, Viola Davis graced the red carpet with her natural hair, breaking away from Hollywood's traditional beauty standards. Her decision was a powerful statement on self-acceptance and authenticity, inspiring many to embrace their natural textures. And she looked incredible doing it!

3. Tracee Ellis Ross launching Pattern Beauty

In September 2019, Tracee Ellis Ross introduced Pattern Beauty, a haircare line designed specifically for curly, coily, and tight-textured hair. The brand filled a significant gap in the market, offering products that cater to the unique needs of natural hair and promoting Black beauty, self-love and care.

4. Gabby Douglas exposing anti-Black beauty standards

During the 2012 London Olympics, Gabby Douglas made history as the first Black woman to win the all-around gold in gymnastics — but instead of just celebrating her, critics on social media zeroed in on her hair, complaining it looked "unkempt" or “not done.” The commentary, largely targeting her gelled-down ponytail, sparked outrage and reflection. The moment exposed how Black girls can be world-class athletes and still face critique rooted in anti-Black beauty standards and it helped shift the conversation toward celebrating Black excellence in every form.

5. Simone Biles telling people to leave Black girls’ hair alone

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles once again proved she’s the GOAT, but that didn’t stop some folks online from coming for her hair. After competing with a simple ponytail and baby hairs, critics claimed she “could’ve done more.” Biles quickly shut it down, reminding everyone that elite gymnastics isn’t a beauty contest. “Don’t come for me about my hair,” she wrote over a video of herself cooling off with a mini fan. “IT WAS DONE but [the] bus has NO AC & it’s like 90,000 degrees. Oh & a 45-min ride.” Then came the real message: “Gonna hold your hand when I say this. Next time you wanna comment on a Black girl’s hair. JUST DON’T.” Her clapback reminded the world that Black women don’t owe anyone perfection, and excellence doesn’t need edge control.

6. Zendaya rocking faux locs at the 87th Annual Academy Awards

When Zendaya hit the red carpet at the 2015 Oscars in elegant faux locs, she wasn’t just serving a look, she was making a statement. But instead of praise, she was met with an ignorant comment on “Fashion Police,” where Giuliana Rancic joked that her hair made her look like she “smells like patchouli oil or weed.” Zendaya, then only 18, responded with grace and fire on her Instagram page, calling the comment “outrageously offensive” and saying, “There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful.” Her clapback turned into a cultural moment, putting respect on protective styles and showing that young Black women can and will speak up.

7. The C.R.O.W.N. Act movement spreading across the country

Launched in 2019, the C.R.O.W.N. Act, short for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, is a legislative push to end race-based hair discrimination in schools and workplaces. According to its official website, the law protects against bias targeting natural textures and protective styles like braids, locs, twists, and bantu knots. What started in California has since become a national movement, expanding protections in employment and education through updates to the Fair Employment and Housing Act and state education codes. The initiative is led by the CROWN Coalition, founded by a powerhouse team including Dove, the National Urban League, Color Of Change, and the Western Center on Law & Poverty — and it’s been driven largely by Black women determined to shift how natural hair is treated in everyday life.

8. Beyoncé dropping Black Is King

Released in 2020, Beyoncé's visual album, Black Is King, premiered on Disney+ as a reimagining of the lessons from The Lion King for today's youth. The film celebrates Black culture, beauty, and history, featuring a rich tapestry of music, dance, and fashion. Beyoncé's use of traditional African hairstyles and attire throughout the visuals serves as a powerful statement of cultural pride and identity. The project received widespread acclaim for its artistic direction and cultural significance.