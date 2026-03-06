Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Isley-Rose Dixon, Ernie Isley, Alex Isley and Tracy Isley with family attend the ceremony honoring The Isley Brothers with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

R&B royalty continues to receive their flowers. Recently, The Isley Brothers took their rightful place and recognition when the group received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fans shared their joy on social media, and other celebs took to the comments to share their excitement for the group to receive this honor.

Kelly Price expressed how it was “so overdue” and how happy she is to see them get their flowers in real time. “God knows had I known about it, I would’ve been there for them, but just seeing that it happened fills my heart with joy,” the R&B singer wrote. Steve Harvey said, “Congratulations my ol’ friend, you, Ernie, and your brothers deserve this... Y’all been that group for a long time.”

The moment of rejoicing didn’t stop there, as Ernest “Ernie” Isley’s daughter, Alex Isley, shared her sentiments to REVOLT while walking the black carpet at the fourth annual Recording Academy Honors, presented by The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective.

REVOLT was able to stop Alex, who expressed how she was “emotional” yet “so proud” for them to receive their star. When asked about the moments leading up to the induction, she shared how there wasn’t a lot of talking, just “adrenaline and excitement about what the moment was going to be. I was just really proud watching them.”

She continued, opening up about what she learned from the musical legends and sharing that watching Ronald and Ernie on stage all her life has been the best form of teaching as she progresses in her budding career. “Anything that I’ve learned from them has been [from] indirectly watching them in their element.”

The Isley Brothers have inspired a generation, with their career spanning over a few decades. While the group went through numerous changes to the official lineup, Ronald and Ernie continue to tour the world and perform their hit records to audiences all over the world.

They received a Grammy Award for their record “It’s Your Thing,” winning for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1970. They were able to take their success even further when R&B continued to shift in the early 2000s, earning Grammy nominations for “Contagious” and “Busted” in the same category. Body Kiss also landed them a nod for Best R&B Album at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards.