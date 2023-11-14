Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Alex Isley attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Alex Isley isn’t just carrying a legendary last name; She’s also reshaping it.

Born into a lineage of R&B royalty, her roots run deep, but her sound is wholly her own. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has steadily built a reputation as one of this generation’s most soulful voices. With her six-song EP, WHEN, Isley leaned into something even more intimate: a moody, slow-burning return to the sensual R&B that we know and all.

WHEN is one of Alex’s most vulnerable releases of her career. Each track unfolds like a private conversation, weaving in the kind of intentionality only an artist in full control of their vision can deliver. While the Isley name may come with expectations, Alex has never relied on it to carry her. She’s carved her lane patiently and purposefully, letting her pen, her tone, and her spirit speak louder than her lineage ever could.

On the 2025 BET Awards red carpet, the singer-songwriter spoke to REVOLT about vulnerability, rejection in love, and why she wants to meet JAY-Z.

What's one trait or stereotypical trait about Aries you feel you identify with most, and one way you’ve evolved as an Aries?

I feel like I've evolved more into an Aries of not so much leadership, but the qualities of someone who's good in a leadership role. This means being more vocal about likes and dislikes and being more straightforward, and being more transparent. I think I'm very nice by nature, and sometimes I won't speak up for myself in certain instances. I feel like I've seen areas associated with Aries about being good at leadership and being good at being a boss (laughs).

Your family’s legacy is undeniable, but your sound feels celestial and entirely your own. Was there ever a pivotal moment where you felt you "detached" from legacy expectations and truly claimed your unique artistic voice?

I don't feel like I made any conscious effort to separate myself. I don't think it's necessarily something that I internalize and think about when I'm in my creative process... That's my family, and it's my bloodline. I'm always proud of that and always proud of the legacy.

What do Ronald Isley and your father, Ernie, say to you when they hear a new project from you? What did they say about WHEN?

They've always expressed being proud and congratulating me. They are both just always encouraging me. I think the greatest advice or lessons that I've learned from them have just been through watching them and watching how they work.

“Thank You For A Lovely Time” on WHEN has a rawness in its lyrics about the pain of loving someone who doesn't fully see you, yet still holding onto that love. Can you describe the last time you had that feeling in your own life, and how did you navigate that emotional space?

If we’re being completely honest, I’ve been through that situation and thought process a few times. I think I was just expressing my feelings and thoughts in that way, just because I was at a point of exhaustion. I have this natural instinct to hope and to be optimistic about my future, but [I get] tired. It was a moment of self-realization where I had to ask myself, “Why do I keep getting myself into the same patterns? Why do I keep wanting what doesn't want me?” I was just tired.

Can you describe your relationship with rejection? And a key lesson or takeaway people should take from it?

Rejection is a tricky thing because I’ve heard rejection is just about rerouting to where you’re supposed to go. I'm grateful to have that rejection in a way because I'm being redirected to where I'm supposed to be. You have to go through certain things in order to grow and learn and get closer to the love that's meant for you. As much as I would like to avoid rejection, I think it's necessary and just a part of the love experience and growing in it.

Your music feels like what '90s R&B might've dreamed of becoming if it could see into the future. It’s textured, timeless, and almost otherworldly. Do you ever think about how your sound might be inspiring a future era we haven’t even reached yet, the same way the '90s shaped you?

First of all, Ty, I’m flattered that you would even say that. That means a lot. I think that's really cool to think about that, how my music could be a part of shaping a future artist. I think that's the beauty of art and creating because once you put it out there, it lives through time and space and everything, and it impacts or influences somebody somewhere in a way.

You’ve been vocal in showing immense admiration for your fellow R&B artists. In a world where the space for women in R&B can sometimes feel limited, how do you navigate the duality of feeling both fiercely competitive and endlessly supportive of your peers?

By just remembering that there's enough room for everybody to shine and shine in your own specific light. That's the key to it right there. You can look around and wonder things about other people's journeys and stories, but that's just it. You’re just wondering because you don't know anybody else's journey but your own. You don't know what it's taking for somebody to get to the point they're at. You don't know what their goals are. You only know your own. I love community, and especially in the industry, in R&B, it's great to uplift and support each other. We need that.

You and Kenyon Dixon are clearly great parents, both with such positive spirits. What role does vulnerability play in this dynamic, and how does your relationship as partners in art and parenthood shape the authenticity of the music you create together?

That's a great question. I think there’s a few things that are key. Respect and communication are important in any dynamic. Family is first and foremost for me. I think just operating in a space of love and respect is the most important thing.

Alex Isley, Isley Rose Dixon and Kenyon Dixon attend Girls Make Beats Inaugural Fundraiser Gala at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

You and Kenyon Dixon both craft music that feels deeply intentional. When you think about your child hearing these songs one day, what do you hope they feel more than they understand?

I hope that she feels the love and soul in the music.

R&B is often seen as a genre rooted in love and heartbreak, but your music touches on themes of resilience, healing, and self-love. How do you envision your music reshaping the narrative of what love and vulnerability look like for Black women, especially in an era where women are still fighting for space in the industry?

I think it's an ongoing process of just continuing to take up space however we can. I think just continuing to speak through whatever medium it is and just art across the board. I think through the music, just continuing to express myself however I can and not having any guards or reservations about it, because at the end of the day, we are very much a part of humanity. I think we need as much of that as possible to be able to express and share our feelings with each other and connect in that sense and know that we all feel these things at certain times. We're not alone and we need that connection.

“Mic On” is truly a timeless record. If someone were to ask you who they should see in concert next who would definitely have their mic on, name three artists you would recommend apart from yourself.

Beyoncé, Lucky Daye, and Musiq Soulchild.

I feel like there’s sort of this rebellion against how society says we should speak on love, how women should speak on love, and I feel like you disregard all of that in your music, especially on WHEN. What do you think it means to truly reclaim the freedom to define love on your own terms, and how does this shift impact the way you want listeners to experience and question love?

Oh, that is an amazing question. This EP is an introduction to me stepping outside of my comfort zone and what I'm used to. I’m still getting my feet wet in terms of saying what I want to say and being okay with it. I remember somebody saying online how they were not used to me cussing so much. This is just how I feel and how I want to express myself right now. This is another thing about Aries. We’re going to do what we want to do. If we have our mind set on it, we’re going to do it. So that's sort of how I approached this EP and my music.

Who do you want to meet next, since you finally met Stevie Wonder?

JAY-Z. I know this is an unusual answer, but growing up in the ‘90s and remembering so many iconic artists and being able to hear them for the first time. While obviously he's not a singer, I feel like his career and his art have impacted me in so many ways. Growing up, he was a part of the soundtrack to my life. I love watching his interviews and just seeing how his mind works, his journey, and where he came from.