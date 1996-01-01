Image Image Credit Happy Gilmore 2 Junket/Courtesy of Netflix/REVOLT Image Alt Julie Bowen and acting legend Adam Sandler sit for an interview with REVOLT correspondent Ty Cole Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few actors have built a cinematic universe of friendship and nostalgia quite like Adam Sandler.

For over three decades, the comedy powerhouse has delivered characters with heart, hilarity, and a signature dose of mayhem often surrounded by his tight-knit circle of real-life friends. From David Spade and Rob Schneider to Lavell Crawford, who appears in Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler has a habit of keeping his day-ones close and giving them room to shine.

And yes, that includes the one and only Shooter McGavin.

Chris McDonald, whose unforgettable portrayal of Happy’s smug golf rival in the 1996 cult classic remains one of the most iconic villains in sports comedy, is back in the sequel. With an impressive career spanning everything from Thelma & Louise to Ballers, McDonald has always been a scene-stealer. But to generations of fans, he’ll forever be Shooter. While we won’t spoil the twist of how Happy and Shooter cross paths this time around, just know their reunion is as wild and oddly touching as you'd hope.

In Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler returns to one of his most beloved roles, now as a world-renowned golf champion at the top of his game. Life seems to be going his way until a sudden tragedy shakes everything up. What follows is a string of misfortune and a personal reckoning that sends Happy on a journey not just to find his swing, but to rediscover his joy, his edge and his “happy.” Fans can expect the same signature blend of humor and heart that made the original a classic.

REVOLT caught up with Sandler and co-star Julie Bowen -- who reprises her role as the quick-witted Virginia Venit -- at the Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The vibe? Pure fun. During a round of rapid-fire questions, Bowen was quick to answer what defines a true Gilmore: “They have a distinct style of dressing,” she said. “[They’re] snappy!” Sandler exclaimed immediately.

Things got even more playful when REVOLT’s Ty Cole asked which celebrity they’d want to be hilariously cursed out by. Sandler chose John Wayne, while Bowen went the unexpected route. “Jennifer Aniston,” she quipped. “I would just love for her to unload on me. She’s so nice, I want to see her wind up and light it up.”

The pair also shared which Hip Hop artists never fail to lift their spirits -- because even a golf legend needs a good playlist. “You know, ‘Get Low’ by Lil Jon is featured in the film... great song choice by the way! What’s one Hip Hop song that always puts you in a good mood?” Cole asked.

“I love the Beastie Boys,” Bowen responded. “Q-Tip... A Tribe Called Quest makes me so happy.”

“Mase is gonna get me happy every time. I met Mase and he’s a great guy. Eminem is gonna get you riled up,” Sandler added.

Out on the course, we caught up with McDonald, who was soaking up the full-circle moment. In one scene, Shooter has a mountain of pancakes in front of him but in real life, McDonald takes a different route: “I’m a guy that does a green drink,” he told REVOLT. “It gives me all of my vitamins, minerals, and a lot of energy, so I feel good about it.”

And while he’s best known for playing a villain, McDonald revealed a softer side. “I’m a good friend,” he shared. “And I’m also a good motorcycle rider. I’ve been riding since I was a kid. It’s dangerous but freeing.”

Watch part of the interview just above and stream Happy Gilmore 2 now on Netflix. Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, and Kym Whitley are just some of the other high-profile names you’ll spot in the star-studded sequel.