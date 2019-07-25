Image Image Credit Randy Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Cube Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ice Cube may be one of the hardest figures in Hip Hop history, but don’t let the scowl fool you — the man is funny. Whether he’s lighting up the screen in cult classics like the Friday series, trading roasts with Kevin Hart, or going viral for barely moving a facial muscle, Cube’s humor is rooted in precision, timing, and that unmistakable glare. He doesn’t crack jokes the way a stand-up would. He is the joke, just by standing there and letting chaos unfold around him.

Over the years, Cube mastered the art of being the straight man in absurd situations, whether that’s a shouting match in 22 Jump Street, a staring contest at BuzzFeed, or answering wild internet questions with surgical sarcasm. It’s part natural talent, part deliberate craft. And the best part? He almost never breaks. These nine moments highlight just how effortlessly hilarious Ice Cube really is, even when he’s not trying to be.

1. Ice Cube’s bromance with Kevin Hart

Ice Cube’s stone-cold stare and Kevin Hart’s nonstop energy make them the ultimate odd couple. Across interviews, games, and viral clips, they’ve clowned each other relentlessly — from Cube mocking Kevin’s height to Kevin dragging Cube for being old and confused by fast questions. They’ve fake-fought at promo events, roasted each other on Ride Along sets, and argued over trivial topics like an old married couple. Even when Cube tries to stay serious, Kevin breaks him down. Their entire dynamic is perfectly captured in Conan’s student driver bit.

2. Ice Cube says nice things angrily (and it’s hilarious)

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Ice Cube leaned into his signature scowl for a segment called “Ice Cube Says Nice Things Angrily” and somehow made compliments sound like threats. With a furrowed brow and clenched delivery, he yelled lines like, “Lavender body wash makes my pores tingle!” and “OMG, did you do something new with your hair? I love it!” It’s the perfect showcase of Cube’s dry comedic brilliance: He never breaks, never smiles, and somehow makes “pumpkin bisque” sound like a felony. It’s pure Ice Cube — gruff, deadpan, and unexpectedly funny without ever trying too hard.

3. Ice Cube being interrupted by a fan in the middle of filming

While filming a scene in public, Ice Cube was interrupted by an overly excited fan yelling his name off-camera. Cube didn’t miss a beat. Still in character, he barked, “I’m working! You f**kin’ it up!” before quickly softening with a sincere, “I love you, though.” The moment is peak Cube: Intense, direct, and unintentionally funny in the most human way. The fan’s reaction — half-apology, half-awe — only added to the hilarity. It’s a raw, unscripted gem that shows how even off-set, Ice Cube keeps it real while still managing to crack you up.

4. Ice Cube’s restaurant meltdown in 22 Jump Street

In 22 Jump Street, Ice Cube’s character, Captain Dickson, discovered that Jonah Hill’s undercover cop is secretly dating his daughter, and his slow-burning meltdown at a college family weekend lunch became comedy gold. Cube’s face does 80 percent of the work in that particular scene. From yelling for more deviled eggs to threatening to “break your legs,” Cube weaponized tension until the whole restaurant felt like it was about to explode.

5. Ice Cube turns your average Google search into comedy

In a segment with WIRED, Ice Cube turned Google’s most-searched questions into a comedy routine without even trying. When asked who played him in Straight Outta Compton, he deadpanned: “What’s that young pretty boy name?... He ain’t nothing like his daddy.” He called Kevin Hart the “friend who owes me the most money,” claimed to be “handsome as ever,” and shut down the “old school” label with, “I’m every school.” Even a question about his eyebrows turned into a money joke.

To promote the BIG3, Ice Cube crashed the BuzzFeed office for a series of surprise staring contests — and the results were hilarious. Hidden behind a blindfold, staffers had no idea their opponent was Cube until they locked eyes with him mid-contest. He trash-talked with a whisper (“Don’t blink”), kept a straight face the whole time, and calmly reminded losers, “You lost.” Whether they broke down immediately or held their own, none could match Cube’s ice-cold focus, and the reactions were priceless.

7. Ice Cube vs. the internet

During GQ’s “Actually Me” series, Ice Cube went undercover online to respond to real fan comments, and his delivery was priceless. When someone asked if he’s the best rapper ever, he replied, “I believe so. Ever in the history of rhyming. Mother Goose can take her a** straight out.” He explained the origin of his rap name by saying, “My dumba** brother… threatened to slam me into a freezer, pull me out when I was an ice cube.” And when asked if being from the East Coast would’ve made him less popular: “Worldwide, baby. West Side… when I go to Rome, you know where Rome is? It’s the West Side when I get there.”

8. Witnessing Ice Cube’s comedic genius during Friday After Next outtakes

The Friday After Next bloopers are a comedy masterclass in timing, character chaos, and Ice Cube holding it together while the world falls apart. Whether he’s riffing with Mike Epps, reacting to Terry Crews, or breaking character mid-line, Cube's deadpan presence anchored the madness. The Friday series (all of which were penned by Cube, no less) is beloved for its humor, but these outtakes remind us that Cube doesn’t just write the jokes — he’s right there in the middle, trying not to lose it.

9. The many faces of Ice Cube (which all look the same)

On “Conan,” Ice Cube poked fun at his own legendary scowl in a segment titled “The Many Faces of Ice Cube.” Asked to show emotions like joy, ecstasy, or romantic passion, Cube barely moves a muscle — and somehow, it’s comedy gold. “People always think I’m pissed off. People always think I’m mad about somethin’. I could be at Disneyland and they think I’m mad.” Whether he’s “winning the lottery” or “making love to the most beautiful woman in the world,” his expression never changes. That’s what makes it funny: Cube’s face says nothing… and everything, all at once.