Image Image Credit Ilya S. Savenok/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lanny Smith on the runway for Actively Black during a fashion show in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Actively Black launched an affiliate program paying customers commissions on sales they refer.

Founder Lanny Smith says customers promoted the brand through word of mouth without compensation.

An invitation-only creator tier offers early clothing, potential paid contracts, and campaign opportunities.

Actively Black is shifting some of its advertising focus from social media platforms to the customers who already promote the brand. Recently, founder and CEO Lanny Smith announced the Tribe Affiliate Program, explaining that shoppers can earn commissions on sales generated through their own referral links.

“We spent a lot of money paying Meta to advertise Actively Black, but starting today, we're paying the Tribe instead,” Smith said in an Instagram video. The move comes as the Black-owned company looks to reward supporters who helped expand its reach through word of mouth.

Smith described longtime customers as more effective representatives of the brand than people recruited solely for promotional campaigns. He pointed to shoppers who wear Actively Black products in everyday life and recommend them because they believe in the company's mission. The new program allows those customers to earn commissions on future sales generated through their personalized affiliate links.

Anyone who purchased from Actively Black will receive an invitation at the email address associated with their order, according to Smith. Future customers will receive an invitation link after checkout. Participants can then share a personalized affiliate link and receive commissions on sales they generate. The program includes three commission-based tiers, with participants able to earn up to 20% of the revenue from sales they help produce.

How Actively Black’s invite-only Creator Tribe program works

Smith also introduced a fourth, invitation-only level called the Actively Black Creator Tribe. The company will evaluate prospective members based on the quality and frequency of their posts, along with the results their content delivers.

Selected creators will receive clothing before public releases and could qualify for contracts that include a monthly retainer in addition to sales commissions. Smith said they may also take part in advertising campaigns, fashion shows, and other brand projects.

Founded in 2020, Actively Black sells athletic and lifestyle apparel while emphasizing Black ownership and investment in Black communities. Smith framed the affiliate program as another way to keep revenue circulating among the people who support the company. “This is group economics in action,” he said.