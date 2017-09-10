Image Image Credit Aaron Rapoport/Contributor via Getty Images and Ann Summa/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tia and Tamera Mowry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The most classic sitcoms have a unique way of resonating with audiences and often reflect the deep connections fans have built with the cast and the roles they played over the years. As such, the endings to these shows can be bittersweet; bringing closure to beloved storylines has often evoked strong emotions and left viewers in tears.

One of the most iconic examples is the series finale of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." After six seasons of laughter and life lessons, the double installment, "I, Done," saw the Banks family preparing to move away from the residence they called home. The emotional weight of the episode is palpable, especially in the scene where Will Smith’s character stands alone in the empty house.

Similarly, "Martin" came to a bittersweet conclusion for fans who had spent five seasons laughing along with the main characters' antics. In the two-part episode "California, Here We Come," the show's namesake and his wife, Gina, decide to move to Los Angeles to advance their respective careers. The closer captured the emotional farewell between Martin and his closest friends, particularly the touching moment when he says goodbye to Tommy, Cole, and Pam.

Check out nine eye-watering examples below. These series finales, among others, are remembered not just for their storytelling, but for the emotional impact they had on viewers who felt a deep connection to the star players and their journeys.

1. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The two-part closer, “I, Done,” saw the Banks family preparing to embark on new adventures. Hilary was moving to New York for her show, Ashley was attending a performing arts school, and Carlton was headed to Princeton. During the first part, Will (Smith) realized he was lagging behind with no concrete plans for his future — even Geoffrey was going back across the pond.

The true conclusion featured truly emotional scenes between Will and his family, particularly with Uncle Phil (played by late actor James Avery). Of course, the shot of the Fresh Prince standing alone in an empty living room left a permanent mark on longtime viewers’ hearts.

2. Living Single

Even more upbeat endings managed to pull at a fan’s heartstrings. The series finale for “Living Single,” titled “Let’s Stay Together,” had some major reveals with the characters. Erika Alexander’s Max Shaw had a revelation about her child, which brought back former regular T.C. Carson as Kyle Barker. There was also a New Year’s Eve celebration in the final scenes, which gave the perfect reason to bring the cast together for the last time.

The main role, Queen Latifah’s Khadijah, found herself no longer in line with the show’s title. Before departing her apartment with her beau, she takes one last look at the space that entertained the country for five engaging seasons.

3. A Different World

The oddity with the sixth and final season of “A Different World” came after its creators learned of its cancellation midway through. As “Entertainment Tonight” explained, the continuation of its production during that season’s temporary hiatus allowed them to develop a proper finale, which was delivered first upon the show’s return.

Nonetheless, the intended closer (the two-part “When One Door Closes...”) was truly emotional, with Dwayne Wayne (played by Kadeem Hardison) heading off to Tokyo with his pregnant spouse, Jasmine Guy’s Whitley Gilbert. There’s a brief fallout between Dwayne and best friend Ron Johnson (Darryl M. Bell), and their reconciliation in the final scenes added to the heaviness of the situation.

4. Moesha

An awful lot was going on in “Paying the Piper,” the 127th and final episode of Brandy’s iconic sitcom. First, late-stage character Dorian (played by Ray J) was sailing off a hit record — one that a former friend decided to shake him down for. That arc led to Moesha Mitchell’s youngest brother, Myles, being kidnapped. A marriage proposal and a pregnancy — viewers never learned who was actually with child — further created chaos throughout.

These unintentional cliffhangers that “Moesha” ended on were what truly had everyone’s heads spinning. The non-resolution was an unfortunate result of the show being unceremoniously canceled by the network after its sixth season.

5. The Bernie Mac Show

The series finale — which, by most accounts, was the unintended result of FOX’s cancellation — began with Bernie McCullough (played by the legendary comedian of the same name) experiencing trauma after receiving an electrical shock from a microwave. During his recovery, he focused on teaching his children, Jordan (Jeremy Suarez) and Bryana (Dee Dee Davis), independence.

Vanessa (Camille Winbush), however, distanced herself from Bernie during her college application process. Her eventual change of mind led to an emotional scene between her and her guardian. Jordan also exploited Bernie's kindness, which brought forth a humorous closing scene. Bernie’s final message to “America” became ever more bittersweet after the character’s real-life counterpart passed away a couple of years later.

6. Sister, Sister

You know what’s sure to invoke tears? Weddings. In the “Sister, Sister” finale episode “Fly Away Home,” Jackée Harry’s character, Lisa, marries Victor (Richard Lawson), the longtime friend of fellow adoptive parent, roommate, and brief fling Ray (Tim Reid). The scene — which also included the return of Marques Houston’s Roger, who was written off after the fifth season — is about as emotional and grand as a wedding ceremony could be.

Adding to that, the main stars, Tia and Tamara, had to work through having to separate once more; Tia was headed to New York for a WNBA internship while Tamera decided to spend the summer in Africa with their biological father, a photojournalist who was introduced into the story earlier in the sixth and final season.

7. Martin

Despite the turmoil happening behind the scenes at the times, the cast of “Martin” managed to pull together a proper send-off, and there were no dry eyes in sight upon watching. Both Martin (Martin Lawrence) and Gina (Tisha Campbell) scored big opportunities in Los Angeles, which set the stage for a heartful goodbye with their close friends.

After their emotional farewells with Pam, Tommy, and Cole (played by Tichina Arnold, the late Thomas Mikal Ford, and Carl Anthony Payne II, respectively), viewers watched a montage of notable scenes from the show’s five-season run. Martin’s message and signature — which included his real last name initial for added effect – on the wall before leaving hit a lot harder than folks probably expected.

8. The Jamie Foxx Show

Once again, weddings are a guaranteed way to bring out the tissues. The 100th and final episode of “The Jamie Foxx Show,” titled “Always and Forever,” was full of humorous hijinks (mainly thanks to Jamie King’s tuxedo mission) in the scenes leading up to its climax. The ceremony, and Jamie Foxx’s heartfelt performance to his on-screen bride, Garcelle Beauvais’ Francesca "Fancy" Monroe, was an emotional gut punch.

As a sidebar, you can check out what all of the cast members have been up to since the show’s end here.

9. Boy Meets World

As with other series, the final episode for “Boy Meets World,” titled "Brave New World,” was broken into two parts. Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and longtime love interest-turned-wife Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel) grappled with the decision to move to New York before deciding to pursue this new adventure together. Meanwhile, Jack Hunter (Matthew Lawrence) and Rachel McGuire (Maitland Ward) choose to join the Peace Corps. Eric Matthews (Will Friedle) also faces challenges with his own personal journey.

The series concluded with a bittersweet farewell in a classroom with former teacher and beloved mentor Mr. Feeny (William Daniels) who imparted final words of wisdom and encouraged his student — and all who watched — to believe in themselves and embrace the future. The “class dismissed” line in the final moments was as powerful as any other finale.