Hip Hop's influence on consumer culture has been nothing short of revolutionary, with artists wielding the power to transform everyday products into must-have status symbols through just a few memorable bars. From prepared endorsements to random viral mentions, the art of the product name-drop has become as integral to rap as breakbeats and braggadocio.

While product placement in music didn't start in Hip Hop, the genre elevated it to an art form and created cultural moments that transcended mere advertising. Take Run-D.M.C.'s "My Adidas," which wasn't just about shouting out their favorite sneakers – it was a love letter to street style that culminated in the first major endorsement deal between a Hip Hop group and a corporation. The iconic track turned shell-toe Adidas into must-have footwear and opened doors for countless artist-brand partnerships to follow.

Fast forward to a different era, when Busta Rhymes had everyone ready to "Pass the Courvoisier," effectively transforming a traditional French cognac into the life of the party. The infectious hook and star-studded video helped boost Courvoisier's sales and proved that Hip Hop's influence could turn centuries-old spirits into contemporary club staples. Even later, Migos pulled off a similar feat with "Versace," The trio's hypnotic repetition of the luxury brand's name created such a buzz that the fashion house used the song for their runway shows.

REVOLT dove into nine of Hip Hop's most memorable product shoutouts and explored how the lyrical endorsements did more than boost sales -- they helped reshape the relationship between music and consumer culture. Check them out below.

1. Nelly and Nike

Nelly's hit “Air Force Ones,” featuring St. Lunatics, did more than just celebrate a favorite sneaker – it helped transform Nike's marketing strategy and the shoe's cultural status. The track, with its memorable “I need two pair” hook, turned what was then a $60 basketball shoe into a bonafide fashion staple. Two decades later, Nelly expressed to “Sneaker Shopping” that the song's influence directly contributed to the sneaker's significant price increase to $110 and its sustained popularity. While there have been disagreements, it’s pretty difficult to disagree with Nelly’s impact.

2. Run-D.M.C. and Adidas

Run-D.M.C.'s relationship with Adidas certainly marked a pivotal moment in both Hip Hop and marketing history. The connection famously began with Run-D.M.C.'s authentic love for Adidas, wearing the brand's shell-toe Superstar sneakers and full tracksuits as part of their regular street style. The group then released "My Adidas,” which wasn't a paid endorsement, but rather a response to critics who associated their style with criminal behavior.

The legendary story goes that, during a concert at Madison Square Garden, Rev Run held up his Adidas sneaker while performing the song and told the crowd to do the same. When thousands of fans raised their Adidas shoes in the air, an Adidas executive in attendance immediately recognized the group's massive influence. This led to Hip Hop's first major corporate endorsement deal – a $1.6 million partnership between Run-D.M.C. and the German brand.

3. Wiz Khalifa and Converse

Are you familiar with Taylor Gang? Wiz Khalifa’s collective-slash-worldwide fan base has repped Converse’s legendary Chuck Taylor All-Stars – the black-and-white ones, specifically – since the beginning of the Pittsburgh star’s career. Songs like “Damn It Feels Good To Be a Taylor,” “Chuck,” and “Look What I Got On” made that much clear. Given how synonymous Wiz’s brand is with the iconic kicks, it only made sense for the Massachusetts entity to team up with Wiz to make some new magic.

4. Busta Rhymes and Courvoisier

"Pass the Courvoisier" served as a single from Busta Rhymes' Genesis, and its influence extended far beyond the charts. According to The New York Times, the track helped boost Courvoisier's sales by 4.5% in the first quarter following its release, with double-digit growth in subsequent months. This success led to an ongoing relationship between Busta Rhymes and the cognac brand, resulting in various promotional events and partnerships throughout his career.

5. 50 Cent and Vitaminwater

At the height of his success, 50 Cent and his then-manager, the late Chris Lighty, pioneered a new model for Hip Hop brand partnerships through a deal with Vitaminwater. Rather than a traditional endorsement, they negotiated for equity and secured a 10 percent stake in the Formula 50 brand. 50 Cent's very active promotion helped Vitaminwater's sales surge exponentially. When Coca-Cola acquired Glaceau (Vitaminwater's parent company) for $4.1 billion, 50 reportedly earned $100 million from the deal – though the exact terms remain confidential per his request during his highly publicized bankruptcy case.

6. Various artists and Hypnotiq

Hypnotiq's journey from a college dropout's dream to a top-selling imported liqueur exemplified Hip Hop's power to launch brands. Created by Raphael Yakoby, who was inspired by blue perfume at Bloomingdale's, the brand found its footing when a promoter named Nick Storm leveraged his music industry connections. The turning point came when Sean "Diddy" Combs began serving it at his now-defunct Justin's restaurant chain in New York. The blue liqueur quickly became a Hip Hop status symbol, with artists like Fabolous (who referenced it multiple times on his Street Dreams album), JAY-Z, Kanye West, and others incorporating it into lyrics and videos. Things turned up a notch when the rap world popularized the drink Incredible Hulk, a potent mix of Hypnotiq and Hennessy. This cultural embrace helped lead to Heaven Hill Distilleries acquiring the brand, which reportedly earned Yakoby $50 million.

7. 2 Chainz and True Religion

True Religion's connection with 2 Chainz represents a full-circle moment. The rapper's affinity for the denim brand began as an authentic fan – he told Hypebeast that he spent "hundreds of thousands" at their stores. He eventually named his breakthrough mixtape T.R.U. REALigion after the brand. Later in this career, this organic connection evolved into an official partnership when 2 Chainz collaborated with True Religion on a limited-edition merchandise collection, which incorporated both the brand's iconic elements and the original mixtape's artwork.

Notably, Chief Keef shares a similar story with the iconic jeans outlet.

8. Migos and Versace

Let’s be clear: Even before Drake jumped on the song’s remix, Migos’ “Versace” had a profound impact on rap and the luxury brand. The ode to the Italian fashion house was rampant in rap circles, with many of the culture’s biggest names making the company’s vibrant threads an unmistakable trend. The worlds eventually combined when Donatella Versace teamed up with the North Atlanta collective to showcase some fly items during New York’s Met Gala.

9. JAY-Z and Cristal

A lesson in when a company mistreats the very culture who helped raised their overall profile. JAY-Z helped elevate Cristal's status by featuring it in his lyrics and lifestyle, and the brand became a symbol of refined taste beyond typical Hip Hop luxury displays. The relationship soured dramatically when Cristal's managing director, Frederic Rouzaud, made dismissive comments about its association with rappers in The Economist. Hov interpreted this as a racist slight and executed an immediate boycott and public denunciation of the brand. He transformed this controversy into opportunity by acquiring Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) champagne. "I used to drink Cristal, them f**kers racist, so I switched gold bottles, on to that Spades s**t," he rapped on “On To The Next One.”