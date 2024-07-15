Image Image Credit Kevin Sabitus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Oct. 29), 50 Cent disclosed that he recently declined a whopping $3 million to appear at Donald Trump’s campaign rally. Speaking to “The Breakfast Club,” the rapper discussed his decision to stay away from the politically charged event, which took place in Madison Square Garden. The Manhattan, NY rally sparked plenty of vitriol due to racially insensitive remarks from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

“I got a call. They wanted me for Sunday (Oct. 27),” the Hip Hop mogul revealed in response to DJ Envy’s inquiry. When asked about why he turned it down, 50 explained, “I'm afraid of politics. I do not like [any] part of politics. When you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you... I stay away from religion, [and] I stay away from politics.” He then used Kanye West’s past controversies as an example.

Trump's MSG offer wasn't the only occasion 50 rejected in 2024. The G-Unit veteran also confirmed he was asked to perform at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI. In July, CNN claimed the rapper was scheduled for the GOP celebration before his team shot down the possibility. "He is not attending [the RNC], as he is slated to be in Shreveport preparing for Humor & Harmony Weekend,” 50’s reps stated to TMZ.

As REVOLT previously reported, Hinchcliffe found himself in the hot seat over deplorable jokes about minorities. “These Latinos, they love making babies, too. Just know that they do. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country,” he said. “There’s a lot going on. Like, I don’t know if you know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.” He also joked about carving watermelons with a Black supporter in the audience.