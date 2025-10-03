Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images. Image Alt Honey Bxby performs on the BET Amplified Music Stage during Day 2 of the BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The duo’s second collaboration builds on their earlier track “Ex For A Reason” with a fresh new sound.

The song’s lyrics and an accompanying Instagram clip capture playful chemistry and late-night energy.

4Fargo continues to build his “swaggy R&B” sound with co-signs from Jacquees and Eric Bellinger.

R&B newcomer 4Fargo is on the rise. His new single, “Posted Alone,” featuring Honey Bxby touched down in late September and has been gaining traction ever since. The melodic duo delivers a flirty bop just in time for cuffing season.

The emerging Atlanta star sings, “I’m outside, you outside, so let’s get involved / Here’s my number, when you free, baby, give me a call / … / I know that you single ain’t no man on your Instagram / What I gotta do to lock it in so I can meet the fam? / Shawty fine as hell, I know her DM spammed / I’ma still slide f**k a traffic jam.”

Honey Bxby, on the other hand, contributes a verse: “You like what you see / Baby I like when you getting next to me / And I notice that you been watching me / … / So what yo gon’ do about it? / Too much pressure can’t apply to a n**ga / … / Show me something, what you got for me, baby?” Their cute vibe is even more evident in an accompanying Instagram video, in which dancing and playful embraces are reminiscent of crushes getting acquainted.

“Posted Alone” is the second linkup for 4Fargo and the songstress since their 2024 collaboration, “Ex For A Reason.” Since January, the Republic Records artist has been steadily rolling out new music — and he’s in a lane of his own dubbed “swaggy R&B” that tends to cater especially to the ladies. From “Chanel Remix” to “Secrets,” 4Fargo is cementing his catalog with a unique sound sure to make him stand out among his peers. Check out the full track below.

4Fargo scores cosigns from Eric Bellinger and Jacquees

4Fargo already had listeners locked in when he unleashed “She’ll Be OK,” featured on his 2024 EP Express&B. He doubled back with a remix featuring Jacquees, confirming his vocal versatility. “That one still going crazy. That was the one that did it,” 4Fargo told Hip Hop United Entertainment in an interview published on Tuesday (Sept. 30). The remix’s visual has 3.5 million views and counting.

His stock is only rising as more prominent collaborations continue to place him on more people’s radars. He united with Eric Bellinger on “Your Love Is Gold” in January. 4Fargo describes the sultry record as “poetry to a woman's heart, body, mind and soul.” The music video for the track has garnered more than 1.2 million views since it debuted in February. “It definitely grew my audience for sure … [‘Your Love Is Gold’] was the second one to just shoot up like that in numbers,” he said.

If 4Fargo's not already on your playlist, now is the time to add him!