Key Glock will forever be his brother’s keeper, keeping the legacy of Young Dolph alive and well even as he navigates a new level of notoriety in his career. In March, it was revealed that the “Ambition for Cash” rapper joined Republic Records’ roster in a partnership that allows him to remain signed to Paper Route Empire (PRE), founded by the late Memphis icon.

At that time, he told Billboard, “I feel like I exceeded my goals as an independent artist.” It was evident that he was looking to evolve and that would require a shift. “At this point, I’m just working with people that have been operating on the level I already saw myself on. In this next chapter, I’m planning on getting platinum albums and more plaques,” he said.

In a Friday (April 25) interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Glock revealed that Dolph played a pivotal role in his partnering with a major label to gain greater exposure and resources. Dolph was tragically gunned down in his hometown in November 2021. His mentee’s last project, Glockoma 2, was a blockbuster success released in 2023 with tracks such as “Sucker Free” and “Let’s Go.”

Young Dolph eerily advised Glock to prepare for a future without him

“The week before Dolph passed in Memphis, him, Daddy O, and a couple more of our circle just had, you know, just a regular talk, a round table talk, and s**t was so crazy. Dolph said, like, ‘If anything go left, like, if anything happens to me, take Glock to... the majors,’” he recalled. Glock continued, “There was always me and him in talks anyway. Like, I never wanted to be the biggest independent artist. This was his thing… I never wanted to take that away. But we always knew how much money we could make with a major. So, that’s why I really kind of did it.” However, the decision to join Republic Records was anything but rushed. “It wasn’t even needed now,” he continued. “It just was okay. I know bruh wanted me to do this, and he didn’t say it for no reason, and, like, it wasn’t no coincidence he said it like a week before.”

Now more than ever, Glock understands why Dolph was so strategic about rolling out new music

Hindsight is often 20/20 and Glock now has clarity on why his mentor would tell him, "‘Man, we can’t rush and put this music out.’” He admitted, “I never understood that s**t, like, my first two, three years in the game. I never understood it at first. As soon as I record the s**t, I’m ready to put it out. But I didn’t understand the industry at the time like I do now.”

The frequent collaborators have a vault of songs that will eventually be released

Speaking with “The Breakfast Club,” Glock carefully teased, “It’s en route. I’ma just let y’all know, it’s en route.” He previously described their trove of songs as “unlimited.” Some of the hits that fans have already pressed play on include “1 Hell of a Life,” “No Sense,” and “Major.” As for when listeners can expect the collaborative album, he said, “Really, it ain’t up to me. You ask me, I’ll drop a tape every month. That’s how much music I got, but you just gotta be strategic with stuff.”

Glock is gearing up to unleash his new album Glockavelli on May 2 followed up by a 20-city tour

“I made more mature music this time on this album, than just fun, young n**ga music,” he said of the project, boasting 18 tracks. The first three singles are “No Sweat,” “The Grinch,” and “3AM in ToKEYo.” As for the experience that fans can anticipate, he said, “Everything is brought to the light more now. Everything is bolder.” From May 21 to June 30, he will be on the road promoting the project in cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York, where he will perform as part of the Governors Ball Festival.