Image Image Credit Athima Tongloom/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 4batz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 28), 4batz became the latest guest to step to the microphone for On The Radar Radio's popular freestyle series. Over production that borrowed from Slick Rick’s “Children’s Story,” the elusive artist harmonized about the realities of street life as his crew stood around him.

"When you gon' put your gun to use? N**gas think they bulletproof, until they're hit wit' a .22, .40 on me when I snooze, but don't move wrong, they will, they will hit you, Ruger rip his a** in two, bullets knock him out his shoes, mama hate I'm thuggin', too, she said, 'Don't let them play wit' you,' man told me to keep my cool, these n**gas wan' see you lose, ever since I lost my bro, guess I've just been on timing..."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that 4batz inked an EP deal with Drake's OVO Sound imprint. That partnership spawned a remix of the Texas-based talent's runaway hit "act ii: date @ 8," an infectious ode to your typical toxic love affair. "I buy you s**t because you rare, and because you know I care, b**ch, you know you love it here, that's why you keep on comin' near, your n**ga can't compete, I swear, he tried, but now he look too weak, baby," he sang on the laid-back effort.

As REVOLT previously reported, 4batz spoke to Genius about the legendary artists whom he pulls from as a source of inspiration.

"Jodeci, Mint Condition, SWV, Intro, Sade, Anita Baker… Whoever did ‘90s R&B, they did it, and it stood out in a crazy way," he explained. "Everybody [today] is sampling songs, and singing over it, and saying, ‘Oh yeah, this is bringing ’90s back,’ when in reality, it’s just them sampling the song, so that’s the difference."

Check out 4batz's On The Radar freestyle below.