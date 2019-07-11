Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Xscape and SWV Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 26), Xscape and SWV announced "The Queens of R&B Tour," which will kick off this June and touch down in several North American cities. In addition to the two groups, Mýa, Total, and 702 will take to the stage as supporting acts. Monami Entertainment and Live Nation will produce the three-month run.

Monami Entertainment founder and CEO Mona Scott-Young spoke on the upcoming tour to Billboard. “Xscape and SWV are an indelible part of R&B music; their influence and reach are undeniable,” she said. “These queens of R&B have connected to the hearts and souls of fans and, along with 702, Mýa and Total, will travel across the country this summer to give the fans what they have been asking for — an unforgettable co-headline experience!"

The statement continued, "From their hit television series to embarking on this tour, the journey for these ladies has not been easy, but they are all a living testament to the power of resiliency and strength through perseverance. I am so proud to be part of this defining moment in R&B culture and so grateful for our partnership with Live Nation."

On Monday (March 25), Scott-Young appeared in a teaser with both Xscape and SWV, who were all jokingly attempting to work through internal issues with each other. The clip abruptly cut to black before the multimedia maven provided a solution to the iconic acts.

It's been 26 years since Xscape liberated their third studio LP, Traces of My Lipstick, which earned the quartet a top 10 placement on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and a platinum certification. Meanwhile, SMV's most recent body of work, Still, was released in 2016. Check out the full schedule for "The Queens of R&B Tour" below.

"The Queens of R&B Tour" dates and venues:

June 27: Concord, CA -- Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 29: Las Vegas, NV -- Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

July 2: Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 3: Albuquerque, NM -- Isleta Amphitheater

July 5: Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion

July 6: Houston, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

July 9: North Little Rock, AR -- Simmons Bank Arena

July 10: Birmingham, AL -- Legacy Arena at The BJCC

July 12: Jacksonville, FL -- Daily’s Place

July 13: Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 14: West Palm Beach, FL -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 16: Atlanta, GA -- Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 17: Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion

July 19: Washington, DC -- Capital One Arena

July 20: Raleigh, NC -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 21: Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 24: New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden

July 25: Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26: Boston, MA -- TD Garden

July 27: Atlantic City, NJ -- Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

Aug. 2: Bridgeport, CT -- Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 3: Syracuse, NY -- Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 4: Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 6: Buffalo, NY -- Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 9: Detroit, MI -- LIttle Caesar’s Arena

Aug. 10: Cleveland, OH -- Blossom Music Center

Aug. 11: Chicago, IL -- Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 13: St. Louis, MO -- Chaifetz Arena

Aug. 14: Oklahoma City, OK -- Paycom Center

Aug. 18: Los Angeles -- Kia Forum