Today (March 26), Xscape and SWV announced "The Queens of R&B Tour," which will kick off this June and touch down in several North American cities. In addition to the two groups, Mýa, Total, and 702 will take to the stage as supporting acts. Monami Entertainment and Live Nation will produce the three-month run.
Monami Entertainment founder and CEO Mona Scott-Young spoke on the upcoming tour to Billboard. “Xscape and SWV are an indelible part of R&B music; their influence and reach are undeniable,” she said. “These queens of R&B have connected to the hearts and souls of fans and, along with 702, Mýa and Total, will travel across the country this summer to give the fans what they have been asking for — an unforgettable co-headline experience!"
The statement continued, "From their hit television series to embarking on this tour, the journey for these ladies has not been easy, but they are all a living testament to the power of resiliency and strength through perseverance. I am so proud to be part of this defining moment in R&B culture and so grateful for our partnership with Live Nation."
On Monday (March 25), Scott-Young appeared in a teaser with both Xscape and SWV, who were all jokingly attempting to work through internal issues with each other. The clip abruptly cut to black before the multimedia maven provided a solution to the iconic acts.
It's been 26 years since Xscape liberated their third studio LP, Traces of My Lipstick, which earned the quartet a top 10 placement on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and a platinum certification. Meanwhile, SMV's most recent body of work, Still, was released in 2016. Check out the full schedule for "The Queens of R&B Tour" below.
"The Queens of R&B Tour" dates and venues:
June 27: Concord, CA -- Toyota Pavilion at Concord
June 29: Las Vegas, NV -- Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
July 2: Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 3: Albuquerque, NM -- Isleta Amphitheater
July 5: Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion
July 6: Houston, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
July 9: North Little Rock, AR -- Simmons Bank Arena
July 10: Birmingham, AL -- Legacy Arena at The BJCC
July 12: Jacksonville, FL -- Daily’s Place
July 13: Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 14: West Palm Beach, FL -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 16: Atlanta, GA -- Lakewood Amphitheatre
July 17: Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion
July 19: Washington, DC -- Capital One Arena
July 20: Raleigh, NC -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 21: Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 24: New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden
July 25: Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26: Boston, MA -- TD Garden
July 27: Atlantic City, NJ -- Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Aug. 2: Bridgeport, CT -- Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 3: Syracuse, NY -- Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 4: Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 6: Buffalo, NY -- Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 9: Detroit, MI -- LIttle Caesar’s Arena
Aug. 10: Cleveland, OH -- Blossom Music Center
Aug. 11: Chicago, IL -- Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 13: St. Louis, MO -- Chaifetz Arena
Aug. 14: Oklahoma City, OK -- Paycom Center
Aug. 18: Los Angeles -- Kia Forum