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Key Takeaways

4 Bow Arrow collaborated with OTB Fastlane on “Thru The Roof,” his first single under 440 Artists.

"Thru The Roof" follows previous releases like "No Matter What," "Pressure," and "One of One."

4 Bow Arrow teased that there's more music "on the way" while detailing his creative goals and musical journey.

4 Bow Arrow keeps dropping one banger after another. On Friday (Sept. 4) at midnight, the Houston native dropped “Thru The Roof,” his first release in partnership with 440 Artists.

Featuring OTB Fastlane, the track sees both artists putting their detractors to shame, flexing their diamonds, and if you’ll pardon the pun, sending their stock through the roof. 4 Bow Arrow dishes out bars like, “Hit the mall, done got fresh, they think a n**ga done took flight / I’m the n**ga they said that couldn’t make it but made it overnight / Drop a mil’ up on some ice, that s**t white like Ice Spice.”

“4DHouse is honored to partner with 440 [Artists]. We've been grinding as a small team and now we can move on a larger scale,” the rapper exclusively told REVOLT. “We believe in quality over quantity, so expect to hear music you're gonna feel and relate to."

He continued, "We’re eager to show people what we're capable of. The first release is ‘Thru The Roof,’ featuring myself and OTB Fastlane, and we've got more on the way." Listen to “Thru The Roof” below, then keep scrolling for more on 4 Bow Arrow.

Inside 4 Bow Arrow’s triumphant transition from the NBA to music

“Thru The Roof” joins a growing run of singles from 4 Bow Arrow — better known to plenty of basketball fans as NBA veteran Danuel House Jr. — throughout 2026. He started the year with “No Matter What,” then returned with “Pressure” in March and “One of One” the following month (under the moniker 4).

In May, 4 Bow Arrow stopped by the “Out The Mud Podcast,” where he revisited his legendary NBA career, playing basketball with Jaylen Brown, and pursuing music while he was still in the league. Speaking on becoming an artist, he explained, “The undrafted process, growing up on the block, seeing stuff — everything just transitioned over to music behind the mic because it’s like we’re entertainers. Basketball was entertainment for them. It was our love, but they’re entertainment. You know what I mean?”

“It’s a lot of talented dudes in the NBA, and they only see us as basketball players. I’m just here to tell the world we are more than just basketball players. We’re more than athletes, man,” 4 Bow Arrow added, stressing that sooner or later, fans can probably expect to see more players branching into other forms of entertainment, such as acting. Watch the full episode below.

4 Bow Arrow promised that more music is on the way, and judging by what he’s released so far, we’re more than ready to hear what comes next.