Image Image Credit Alexis DUCLOS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyra Banks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The “It Girls” of the ‘90s are still the hottest around. These women embodied a beauty that was both timeless and undefinable, leaving a permanent imprint on pop culture. From the runways to the silver screen, they invented what it meant to be ‘90s fine, a unique blend of elegance, confidence, and charisma that continues to inspire and resonate today. This kind of fine isn’t just about looks — it’s about attitude, style, and an effortless grace that transcended the decade.

Icons like Naomi Campbell, Halle Berry, and Nia Long showcased a beauty that was multifaceted and rich with depth. They set trends, broke barriers, and exuded an aura that is impossible to ignore. These women are not only admired for their physical appearance but also for their talent, poise, and the powerful way they command attention. The ‘90s fine aesthetic remains influential, a testament to these trailblazers’ lasting impact on fashion, film, and beyond.

1. Nia Long

Image Image Credit Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nia Long Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Nia Long's beauty and talent made her an undeniable force in the ‘90s. Known for her roles in Boyz n the Hood, Love Jones, and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," she captivated audiences with her charm and authenticity. Long's timeless appeal and magnetic presence continue to inspire and influence generations.

2. LisaRaye McCoy

Image Image Credit Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LisaRaye McCoy Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

LisaRaye McCoy's breakout role as Diamond in The Players Club solidified her status as one of the women who ran the ‘90s. Her unforgettable performance displayed her undeniable beauty and phenomenal screen presence. McCoy's charisma and iconic style left a lasting impact, making her a true sensation.

3. Vivica A. Fox

Image Image Credit Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vivica A. Fox Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Vivica A. Fox was that girl in the '90s because she brought fierce energy and unforgettable performances to every role she played, from Independence Day to Set It Off. She wasn't just acting; she was making statements, blending glamour and grit in a way that made her relatable and in high demand. With her unapologetic confidence and magnetic presence, Fox owned everything she touched.

4. Jada Pinkett Smith

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jada Pinkett Smith Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Jada Pinkett Smith, whose beauty was even acknowledged by Tupac, stands as one of the most stunning women in the world. Since her debut on the big screen, Pinkett Smith has served a face card that never declines. Her striking looks and effortless talent have made her a timeless icon in Hollywood with leading roles in classic films like Jason’s Lyric, A Low Down Dirty Shame, Set It Off, and more.

5. Gabrielle Union

Image Image Credit Aaron Rapoport / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gabrielle Union Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Gabrielle Union mesmerized the world with her class and confidence, captivating audiences in roles for Two Can Play That Game, Deliver Us From Eva, and Bring It On. Her presence and versatility have solidified her as a prominent figure in Hollywood, with a timeless elegance and charm that continue to inspire.

6. Lela Rochon

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lela Rochon Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Lela Rochon epitomizes the ideal definition of beauty, renowned for her grace and elegance on screen. She is celebrated for her memorable performances in films such as Waiting to Exhale, Boomerang, and Why Do Fools Fall in Love, where her talent and charisma shined brightly. Rochon's presence in Hollywood has left a lasting impression, marking her as a timeless icon of sophistication and allure.

7. Janet Jackson

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Janet Jackson is celebrated as a master of sex appeal, effortlessly incorporating it into her music, as heard in seductive tracks like "Any Time, Any Place." Her film roles in Poetic Justice and The Nutty Professor highlighted her engaging screen presence and versatility. Janet Jackson's ability to embody sensuality has established her as an enduring icon of beauty and talent in entertainment.

8. Halle Berry

Image Image Credit Evan Agostini / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Berry Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Due to the numerous songs that reference Halle Berry as a representation of beauty and charm, she is unquestionably one of the original "It Girls." Beginning with her groundbreaking parts in Monster's Ball and X-Men, Halle has fascinated people with her skill and moved a generation with her classic grace and elegance. Her impact on movies and music has made her a cultural legend with her reach extending beyond Hollywood.

9. Tyra Banks

Image Image Credit Getty Images Image Alt Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Tyra Banks' face card and influence are legendary, transcending the modeling world with her groundbreaking presence on "America's Next Top Model." As one of the first Black supermodels to achieve international fame, she redefined beauty standards and inspired countless young women to embrace their uniqueness. Tyra's charisma and entrepreneurial spirit have made her a lasting icon in both fashion and entertainment.

10. Garcelle Beauvais

Image Image Credit Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Garcelle Beauvais Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Garcelle Beauvais has significantly impacted beauty with her radiant presence and versatile talent in modeling and acting. Known for her roles in "The Jamie Foxx Show" and Coming to America, she has consistently been the definition of elegance and sophistication. Beauvais’ timeless beauty and grace inspire and set standards in Hollywood and beyond.

11. Jasmine Guy

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jasmine Guy Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Jasmine Guy was a defining figure, stealing the hearts of audiences with her role as Whitley Gilbert on "A Different World." Her effortless combination of sophistication and charm made her an icon, influencing fashion and beauty trends throughout the decade. Guy's style and poise continue to resonate, leaving a lasting legacy in pop culture.

12. Brandy

Image Image Credit Vinnie Zuffante / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brandy Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Brandy's influence on the ‘90s was undeniable, with her signature braids becoming an iconic style that many admired and emulated. Her role on "Moesha" showcased her natural charm and finesse, making her a trendsetter in both music and television. Brandy's distinctive look and grace left a lasting impact, inspiring countless fans to embrace their individuality.

13. Regina Hall

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Regina Hall Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Regina Hall's humor and distinctive beauty made her a go-to figure in ‘90s entertainment, with memorable roles in comedies like Scary Movie and The Best Man. Her stunning face card and comedic timing not only entertained audiences but also inspired many. Hall's ability to blend humor with style has made her a beloved and influential figure.

14. Lil’ Kim

Image Image Credit Kevin.Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil’ Kim Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Lil' Kim revolutionized culture with her bold and fearless style. From her colorful wigs to her daring outfits, she challenged norms and set trends that resonated globally. Her unapologetic approach to self-expression continues to inspire artists and fashionistas, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in both beauty and music.

15. Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas

Image Image Credit Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

TLC’s Chilli was the definition of ‘90s beauty. Known for her distinctive silky-smooth hair and boundary-pushing fashion choices, she became a role model for young women everywhere. Chilli's ability to effortlessly blend glamour with streetwear set new standards during the era.

16. Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Left Eye, another member of TLC, left a lasting impact on the era with her bold and eclectic style. Known for her signature asymmetric hairstyles, eye-catching accessories, and fearless fashion choices, she embodied a unique blend of edginess and creativity. Left Eye's boundary-pushing approach to beauty and self-expression continues to inspire new generations.

17. Tatyana Ali

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tatyana Ali Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Tatyana Ali, renowned for her role as Ashley Banks on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," epitomized timeless beauty and charm. Her elegant and sophisticated style on and off-screen set trends and influenced perceptions of grace and poise in Hollywood. Ali's presence resonates as a beacon of ‘90s beauty and cultural influence.

18. Vanessa Williams

Image Image Credit Ron Davis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vanessa Williams Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Vanessa Williams was a trailblazer for beauty in the era, breaking barriers as the first African American woman to win the Miss America title in 1983. Her elegant and regal presence set new standards. Beyond her pageant success, Williams inspired a generation with her grace, talent, and enduring influence on cultural perceptions in film and television.

19. Robin Givens

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Robin Givens Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Robin Givens was a prominent figure in the ‘90s, making her mark through memorable roles in films like Boomerang and A Rage in Harlem. Her presence and portrayal of characters with depth and seduction influenced cultural perceptions of beauty at the time.

20. Tichina Arnold

Image Image Credit Walter McBride / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tichina Arnold Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Tichina Arnold significantly impacted the era through her roles in popular sitcoms like "Martin." Her confident and vibrant portrayal of characters showcased a refreshing blend of charisma and style that resonated with audiences. Arnold's influence extended beyond television, inspiring trends and diverse representations of beauty.

21. Sanaa Lathan

Image Image Credit Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sanaa Lathan Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Sanaa Lathan emerged as a beacon of beauty, celebrated for her roles in iconic films like Love & Basketball, Brown Sugar, and The Best Man. Her effortless charm and versatile talent not only reshaped perceptions of beauty but also set new standards in Hollywood. Lathan's ability to embody characters with authenticity and grace made her a beloved figure.

22. Nicole Ari Parker

Image Image Credit J. Merritt / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicole Ari Parker Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Nicole Ari Parker shined with her standout role in the series "Soul Food," bringing warmth and complexity to the character of Teri Joseph. Her performances on the show highlighted her ability to navigate intricate storylines with grace and authenticity. With her poise and talent, Parker became a defining face of '90s television drama.

23. Lisa Bonet

Image Image Credit Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lisa Bonet Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Lisa Bonet became a true fashion star in the 1990s thanks to her unique bohemian style and easygoing vibes. Her personable and free-spirited portrayal of Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" and "A Different World" struck an attachment with viewers. Over the decade, Bonet's genuine and rebellious personality won over admirers.

24. Lark Voorhies

Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lark Voorhies Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Lisa Turtle, portrayed by Lark Voorhies, was a standout character on the hit TV show "Saved by the Bell," known for her fashionable flair and bubbly personality. As one of Zack Morris' closest friends, Lisa brought charm and comedic timing to every episode, adding vibrant energy to the ensemble cast. Her iconic catchphrases and memorable fashion sense made her a beloved figure among fans of the era.

25. Kenya Moore

Image Image Credit Aaron Rapoport / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kenya Moore Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Kenya Moore was an influential figure in the lively 1990s scene, recognized for her successes and desirable appeal. Her winning the coveted Miss USA 1993 title accentuated her presence, brilliance, and exquisite grace. Moore made a smooth transition to television, where her appearances in cherished programs like "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Living Single" sealed her standing as a multitalented artist and a trendsetter during her prime.