Image Image Credit Jim Dyson / Contributor via Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images, Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images, and Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah The Scientist performs during All Points East at Victoria Park, Brent Faiyaz attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music, Kehlani performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, and Bryson Tiller performs onstage as a special guest of Drake during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

BET announced nominees for the new R&B/Soul Song of the Year category at the 2026 Soul Train Awards.

Fans can vote for the category’s winner on BET’s website through Oct. 16.

Anthony Anderson will host the Nov. 27 ceremony in Chicago, airing at 8 p.m. ET on BET, CBS and additional networks.

The 2026 Soul Train Awards are a little less than two months away, and we, for one, are already counting down the days. On Monday (Oct. 5), BET revealed the nominees for R&B/Soul Song of the Year, one of two brand-new categories coming to the ceremony on Nov. 27.

For the first time, fans will get to choose the winner, with voting open now on BET’s website through Oct. 16. Chances are, you’ve heard — and probably streamed — many of the records vying for the honor. Kehlani’s “Folded,” Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need,” and Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” are all in the running.

Other contenders include Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis’ “Is It a Crime,” Justin Bieber’s “YUKON,” Tems’ “What You Need,” Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might,” Tyla’s “Chanel,” Daniel Caesar’s “Who Knows,” and Brent Faiyaz’s “butterflies.” See the announcement post below.

Why the new R&B/Soul Song of the Year category could spark debate

It’ll definitely be interesting to see who walks away with the award, though we already have our own ideas about who could win and who might end up getting snubbed. Mars, for instance, caught some pushback from the internet last month after “I Just Might” won Best R&B at the VMAs instead of landing in one of the pop categories, as some felt it should have.

Others might also argue that Tyla’s “Chanel” leans more contemporary pop and Afrobeats. Either way, at least fans will be the ones deciding the winner.

Anthony Anderson will host the 2026 Soul Train Awards in Chicago

In case you missed it, BET previously revealed that Anthony Anderson will host the 2026 Soul Train Awards. “I’m thrilled to be back with BET and especially excited to host Soul Train Awards in Chicago, where the Soul Train legacy began,” the “black-ish” actor said in a press statement. “Soul Train is more than a television show or an awards franchise; it’s a piece of our cultural history.”

He continued, “Don Cornelius created a platform that gave Black artists a place to shine, and generations later, that spirit is still alive. I’m looking forward to celebrating the legends, the artists shaping R&B and soul today, and bringing a whole lot of fun to the night.”

The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET on BET and, for the first time, CBS, along with Paramount Skydance cable networks VH1, MTV2, Logo, and BET Her.