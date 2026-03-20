Image Image Credit Mauricio Santana / Contributor via Getty Images, Alexander Tamargo / Stringer via Getty Images, and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Erykah Badu performs live on stage at Espaço Unimed on November 6, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Kehlani performs during iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One at Kaseya Center on December 20, 2025 in Miami, Florida, and T.I. performs onstage during DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

JAY-Z and The Roots will finish up day one, while Erykah Badu is expected to wrap up day two of the Philadelphia festival.

The event includes tribute sets marking 50 years of go-go music and celebrating the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack.

Roots Picnic returns to Belmont Plateau, with general admission and VIP tickets available.

2026 Roots Picnic attendees are in for a good time when May 30 and May 31 roll around. On Friday (March 20) morning, the event’s organizers announced the official lineup.

Alongside JAY-Z and The Roots headlining day one and Erykah Badu closing out day two, the bill includes Kehlani, Brandy, T.I., Mariah the Scientist, and many more. Additionally, fans can look forward to a special set honoring 50 years of go-go music, as well as Adam Blackstone paying tribute to the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack with a handful of familiar faces.

Without further ado, check out the flyer below, then keep scrolling for everything we know so far.

Who’s performing at 2026 Roots Picnic?

Outside of the previously mentioned artists, Black Thought and Wale are set to join J.PERIOD’s Live Mixtape segment, where they'll perform and record live on stage. Meanwhile, Jermaine Dupri is expected to bring out a number of special guests, so hopefully, festivalgoers get a chance to see a few of his So So Def collaborators come out.

Other notable acts include De La Soul (who dropped Cabin In The Sky last November), Corinne Bailey Rae, Grammy-nominated DESTIN CONRAD, kwn, Bilal, Soulection’s Joe Kay, Sasha Keable, and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s Magnificent Block Party.

How 2026 Roots Picnic will honor Waiting to Exhale and go-go music

Beyond the main acts, Roots Picnic will be celebrating several anniversaries for its 2026 rendition. We previously reported on JAY-Z honoring 30 years of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, but there’s plenty more milestones to look forward to.

For starters, Blackstone is expected to bring out Yolanda Adams, Ledisi, Tamar Braxton, Andra Day, and more for a tribute to the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack. The iconic film notably celebrated its 30th anniversary last December.

Additionally, Baller Alert and Front Porch will present a special celebration marking 50 years of go-go music, hosted by Noochie and Kenny Burns. “We’re also bringing all the go-go all-stars together for one show, so expect all your favorites from each band in one place,” the company teased via an Instagram post.

Last but definitely not least, there’s no shortage of disc jockeys on the lineup. Funk Flex, DJ Doc B, DJ Miss Milan, DJ Cash Money, and many more will be spinning throughout the weekend.

How to get tickets and attend 2026 Roots Picnic

If you’re interested in attending, tickets are available now on Roots Picnic’s website. Two-day passes come in different tiers for both general admission and VIP. The event, which will once again take place at Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau, welcomes attendees of all ages.