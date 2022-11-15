Image Image Credit Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images and Ethan Miller/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA and Janet Jackson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

SZA’s AMAs win turned into a viral moment after she shouted out Kai Cenat and his Streamer University.

Kendrick Lamar, despite leading in nominations, was edged out in major categories.

Janet Jackson made a triumphant return with a medley performance and a heartfelt Icon Award speech.

The 2025 American Music Awards delivered a star-studded night full of big and unexpected moments that had fans buzzing across social media. Held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas and hosted by Jennifer Lopez, the fan-voted ceremony celebrated the best in music across multiple genres. The show also doubled as a platform for tributes, cross-industry collaborations, and wins that extended well beyond the awards themselves.

SZA salutes Kai Cenat during her win at the AMAs

One of the evening’s most talked-about moments came when SZA took the stage to accept the award for Favorite Female R&B Artist. The SOS star, who also won Favorite R&B Song for “Saturn,” used her acceptance speech to shout out Twitch sensation Kai Cenat and his new Streamer University initiative. Cenat introduced the category and gave SZA a quick hug onstage, prompting her to turn the spotlight back on him. “Tell them about Streamer University,” she said with a smile. “Congrats to Kai!”

SZA’s playful and supportive energy continued as she thanked her parents, even pausing to ask her mom to check her teeth for makeup. Her win was a reflection of both critical and fan support, boosted by her ongoing “Grand National Tour” with Kendrick Lamar. That tour was said to have already shattered records, including a reported $14.8 million-grossing night in Seattle that marked the highest single-show gross by any rapper in history.

Kendrick Lamar’s AMA upset highlights competitive year in Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar entered the evening with the most nominations — 10 in total — but walked away with just one win for Favorite Hip Hop Song for “Not Like Us.” He lost in major categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. Eminem delivered the evening’s biggest surprise in the rap categories, winning both Favorite Male Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Hip Hop Album for The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — despite not attending the ceremony. Lamar’s GNX album and collaborative hit “Luther” with SZA were among the night’s favorites but were ultimately edged out in their respective categories.

Janet Jackson receives her flowers in big awards show return

Another emotional highlight came courtesy of Janet Jackson, who received the Icon Award and delivered her first televised performance in seven years. She performed a medley that included “Someone to Call My Lover” and “All For You,” a solid reminder of her timeless stage presence. During her speech, Jackson reflected on her family’s legacy and her own artistic journey.

“I’m so grateful. I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon,” she expressed. “My family, myself, our dream... wasn’t ever to be famous. We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing, and fame came as a result of hard work and dedication.”

The AMAs also featured viral moments like Shaboozey’s live reaction to Megan Moroney’s claim that the Carter family (an American folk group unrelated to JAY-Z and his family tree) “basically invented country music,” which prompted a slight reaction and laugh from him. Beyoncé made history with her country wins, while Sir Rod Stewart received the Lifetime Achievement Award and performed “Forever Young.”

You can check out all of the winners and more here.