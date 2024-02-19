Lil Wayne, André 3000, Nas and more announced for 2024 Roots Picnic
The annual Philadelphia event takes place this June.
The official lineup for the 2024 Roots Picnic has been revealed today (Feb. 19). As can be seen on the event’s social media accounts, the headliners include Victoria Monét, Nas, Jill Scott, Gunna and Lil Wayne, the last of whom will celebrate his hometown of New Orleans, with The Roots, Trombone Shorty and PJ Morton providing support. André 3000 will also take to the stage to perform selections from his latest album New Blue Sun. Sexyy Red, Babyface, Wale, Smino, Marsha Ambrosius, Funk Flex and many more are also slated to make appearances.
Keeping with previous years, this Roots Picnic will boast live podcast recordings on what’s now being called the Parkside Stage with notable shows like “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” and “Juan Ep Is Life.” J. Period, Adam Blackstone, and Baller Alert have been tapped for special collaborative performances with the likes of Black Thought, Fantasia, Muni Long and D.C. Go-Go outfit Backyard Band.
Founded by The Roots and Shawn Gee, the first-ever Roots Picnic took place in 2008 with well-received sets from Gnarls Barkley, Santigold, Diplo, DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Cool Kids as the main acts. In 2020, the organizers were forced to shift to a virtual experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Roots Picnic returned to full-form at Philadelphia’s The Mann Center in 2022.
“The Roots Picnic is the ultimate homecoming for us,” said Black Thought in an interview with Consequence. “It’s an amazing and sentimental feeling. We’re Philadelphians first and foremost, and we’re ambassadors of the arts, so with that said, the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia is as iconic as the Brooklyn Bridge. It’s an iconic historic landmark and the perfect backdrop for us during that homecoming.”
The Roots Picnic goes down June 1-2, 2024. Tickets and more information can be found here.
