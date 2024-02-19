The official lineup for the 2024 Roots Picnic has been revealed today (Feb. 19). As can be seen on the event’s social media accounts, the headliners include Victoria Monét, Nas, Jill Scott, Gunna and Lil Wayne, the last of whom will celebrate his hometown of New Orleans, with The Roots, Trombone Shorty and PJ Morton providing support. André 3000 will also take to the stage to perform selections from his latest album New Blue Sun. Sexyy Red, Babyface, Wale, Smino, Marsha Ambrosius, Funk Flex and many more are also slated to make appearances.

Keeping with previous years, this Roots Picnic will boast live podcast recordings on what’s now being called the Parkside Stage with notable shows like “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” and “Juan Ep Is Life.” J. Period, Adam Blackstone, and Baller Alert have been tapped for special collaborative performances with the likes of Black Thought, Fantasia, Muni Long and D.C. Go-Go outfit Backyard Band.