Chris Brown
Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images

Chris Brown says he needs “healing energy” after the NBA rescinds All-Star Celebrity Game invite

“I’m sick of people bothering me, and I’m tired of living in the f**king past,” Chris Brown wrote on his Instagram Story on Saturday (Feb. 17).

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

Chris Brown is making an effort to keep his energy light in the midst of expressing frustration over his past troubles preventing him from participating in the NBA All-Star Weekend. The “Sensational” singer was among the stars invited to play in the Celebrity Game sponsored by Ruffles on Friday (Feb. 16).

“All I really need is one thing: healing energy,” he wrote in an Instagram post hours after revealing that the league rescinded his invitation. In his Instagram Story, he posted screenshots of emails, one of which was dated Jan. 22 and sought to confirm his participation in the game.

However, the post was followed by him writing, “I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do it because of their sponsors, like Ruffles. At this point, I’m sick of people bothering me, and I’m tired of living in the f**king past. I posted the emails so y’all could see the NBA still was [trying] to get me to come and sit courtside. Not f**king happening.” In a separate slide, he continued, “I only go where I’m appreciated.”

Still, the recent occurrence has sparked a conversation about whether or not there is such thing as a social statute of limitations to hold a person accountable for past indiscretions. Activist Tamika Mallory spearheaded the conversation when she shared a post piggybacking on Brown’s All-Star revelation.

“On this issue… brands have every right to choose who they do or don’t want to work with in situations surrounding domestic violence, sexual assault, etc., etc… I have questions for our community… especially our women. Does there come a point when a younger person who did something wrong gets to move forward or do we hold them to their actions forever?” asked Mallory.

Two years ago, Kelly Rowland defended the entertainer after his win at the American Music Awards was met with boos from some attendees. “I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it… And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, for even our own things that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human,” Rowland told TMZ.

Last month, he was spotted in the front row at the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, proving that not all organizations have labeled him a misfit.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Chris Brown
NBA
Pop
R&B
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Deion Sanders says Lil Wayne's hits are primed for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

11 LeBron James quotes that prove he’s the GOAT

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2024

Beyoncé shows love to Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere: "[That's] my best friend!"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.16.2024

Fans on social media react to Kevin Durant's raps on Stalley's "Scared Money" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Studio Sessions | Kyla Moscovich details Victoria Monét's resilience before winning the Grammy gold

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.16.2024

Jennifer Lopez announces "This Is Me... Now: The Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

All of Beyoncé's albums ranked

By Keyaira Boone
  /  02.15.2024

Usher says he proposed to TLC's Chilli before their split: "I went through a great deal of pain after that"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Beyoncé appears on the cover of 'ESSENCE' for their March/April 2024 issue

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Twitter reacts to Drake and Sexyy Red hilariously embarking on parenthood in "Rich Baby Daddy" video

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Usher is bringing his music to life in a TV show based on Black love in Atlanta

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.14.2024

Lupita Nyong'o stars in Brent Faiyaz's latest visual for "WYA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

15 rap and R&B artists who took a deep dive into country music

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Beyoncé producer teases possibility of a Taylor Swift collaboration on 'RENAISSANCE ACT II'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Lil Yachty announces 'Bad Cameo' album with James Blake

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Deion Sanders says Lil Wayne's hits are primed for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

11 LeBron James quotes that prove he’s the GOAT

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2024

Beyoncé shows love to Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere: "[That's] my best friend!"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.16.2024

Fans on social media react to Kevin Durant's raps on Stalley's "Scared Money" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Studio Sessions | Kyla Moscovich details Victoria Monét's resilience before winning the Grammy gold

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.16.2024

Jennifer Lopez announces "This Is Me... Now: The Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

All of Beyoncé's albums ranked

By Keyaira Boone
  /  02.15.2024

Usher says he proposed to TLC's Chilli before their split: "I went through a great deal of pain after that"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Beyoncé appears on the cover of 'ESSENCE' for their March/April 2024 issue

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Twitter reacts to Drake and Sexyy Red hilariously embarking on parenthood in "Rich Baby Daddy" video

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Usher is bringing his music to life in a TV show based on Black love in Atlanta

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.14.2024

Lupita Nyong'o stars in Brent Faiyaz's latest visual for "WYA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

15 rap and R&B artists who took a deep dive into country music

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Beyoncé producer teases possibility of a Taylor Swift collaboration on 'RENAISSANCE ACT II'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Lil Yachty announces 'Bad Cameo' album with James Blake

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024
View More

Trending
Interest

The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?

The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.27.2024
Interviews

Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race

As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.

By Joyce Philippe
  /  02.08.2024
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"

To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.29.2024
Interest

19 rappers who are Aquarius

These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024
Exclusives

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024
Interest

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024
Interest

Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative

In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.05.2024
Interest

15 singers who are Aquarius

From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.24.2024
Interest

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024
Exclusives

Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed

It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”

By REVOLT
  /  05.03.2019
Interest

25 rappers' real names

Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024
Interest

17 rap names based on animals

Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.28.2024
Interest

Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler

For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler. 

By Martine Pierre
  /  02.06.2024
Interest

23 male British rappers you should know

Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene. 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  02.04.2024
Watch

Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”

GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.

By REVOLT
  /  01.29.2024
Watch

Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.

This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.

By REVOLT
  /  01.30.2024
News

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video

Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024
News

Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"

“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024
News

Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit

“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes