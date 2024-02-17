Chris Brown is making an effort to keep his energy light in the midst of expressing frustration over his past troubles preventing him from participating in the NBA All-Star Weekend. The “Sensational” singer was among the stars invited to play in the Celebrity Game sponsored by Ruffles on Friday (Feb. 16).

“All I really need is one thing: healing energy,” he wrote in an Instagram post hours after revealing that the league rescinded his invitation. In his Instagram Story, he posted screenshots of emails, one of which was dated Jan. 22 and sought to confirm his participation in the game.

However, the post was followed by him writing, “I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do it because of their sponsors, like Ruffles. At this point, I’m sick of people bothering me, and I’m tired of living in the f**king past. I posted the emails so y’all could see the NBA still was [trying] to get me to come and sit courtside. Not f**king happening.” In a separate slide, he continued, “I only go where I’m appreciated.”