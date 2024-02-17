Chris Brown says he needs “healing energy” after the NBA rescinds All-Star Celebrity Game invite
“I’m sick of people bothering me, and I’m tired of living in the f**king past,” Chris Brown wrote on his Instagram Story on Saturday (Feb. 17).
Chris Brown is making an effort to keep his energy light in the midst of expressing frustration over his past troubles preventing him from participating in the NBA All-Star Weekend. The “Sensational” singer was among the stars invited to play in the Celebrity Game sponsored by Ruffles on Friday (Feb. 16).
“All I really need is one thing: healing energy,” he wrote in an Instagram post hours after revealing that the league rescinded his invitation. In his Instagram Story, he posted screenshots of emails, one of which was dated Jan. 22 and sought to confirm his participation in the game.
However, the post was followed by him writing, “I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do it because of their sponsors, like Ruffles. At this point, I’m sick of people bothering me, and I’m tired of living in the f**king past. I posted the emails so y’all could see the NBA still was [trying] to get me to come and sit courtside. Not f**king happening.” In a separate slide, he continued, “I only go where I’m appreciated.”
Still, the recent occurrence has sparked a conversation about whether or not there is such thing as a social statute of limitations to hold a person accountable for past indiscretions. Activist Tamika Mallory spearheaded the conversation when she shared a post piggybacking on Brown’s All-Star revelation.
“On this issue… brands have every right to choose who they do or don’t want to work with in situations surrounding domestic violence, sexual assault, etc., etc… I have questions for our community… especially our women. Does there come a point when a younger person who did something wrong gets to move forward or do we hold them to their actions forever?” asked Mallory.
Two years ago, Kelly Rowland defended the entertainer after his win at the American Music Awards was met with boos from some attendees. “I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it… And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, for even our own things that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human,” Rowland told TMZ.
Last month, he was spotted in the front row at the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, proving that not all organizations have labeled him a misfit.
