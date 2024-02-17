Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams has called out the Tennessee Republican Party for passing a resolution to honor her band, but not a similar recognition that would have honored Black musician Allison Russell after both of their wins at the 66th annual Grammys on Feb. 4.

Russell was nominated in five categories, taking home a gold gramophone in Best American Roots Performance for “Eve Was Black.” Paramore won Best Alternative Music Performance for “This Is Why” and Best Rock Album for their project of the same name.

The measures to recognize both artists were introduced to the state House of Representatives on Feb. 12 by Democratic Rep. Justin Jones. House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison objected to the resolution in recognition of Russell. Williams gave a scathing read of legislators who saw no issues with her band being honored in a statement published by The Tennessean on Friday (Feb. 16).

“For those that don’t know, Allison Russell is an incredibly talented musician and songwriter. Her music spans genres with strong ties to the Folk/Americana scenes. You might have seen her on the Grammy stage performing with the great Joni Mitchell. Oh, she is also Black. She’s a brilliant Black woman,” she wrote.

The Tennessee native continued, “The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore, will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind.” She went on to thank Russell “for using your voice and artistry to band people tighter, not tear them apart. Congrats on your incredible Grammy night. On behalf of Paramore, Happy Black History Month.”

Russell is from Montreal, Québec, but her musical career is rooted in Nashville, where she has also done advocacy work for the LGBTQ+ community and for gun safety legislation.

In an Instagram post, Russell also acknowledged the snub while graciously saluting Jones’ efforts. She wrote, “Much love, gratitude, [and] appreciation to you, Brother Jones. That you [and] Gloria Johnson presented this resolution is a high honor. That the TN GOP blocked it, I take as a compliment. Their bigotry, sadly, is on relentless display. We have a chance this year to make a real change in TN.”