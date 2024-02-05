Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 11 best looks from the 2024 Grammys
The stars brought out their best looks for music’s biggest night!
Music’s biggest night, the 66th annual Grammy Awards, took place on Sunday (Feb. 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It was a historic night for women, who took several top honors in most of the main categories, and included performances from international recording artists such as SZA, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Fantasia, and many more. JAY-Z was even bestowed with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.
But, before the exciting awards ceremony, the stars took to the red carpet to showcase their best looks and they didn’t disappoint. Let’s get into the best dressed of the night, in no particular order, below!
1. Victoria Monét
It was a huge night for Best New Artist winner Victoria Monét, who won three awards including the coveted trophy for Best R&B Album. The newest Grammy darling wore a bronze satin custom Atelier Versace gown with signature Versace piping on the bodice and minimal jewelry. She completed the look with a Bulgari necklace and Jimmy Choo shoes. A timeless look for a timeless moment!
2. 21 Savage
21 Savage hit the red carpet wearing a black Ernest W. Baker suit with gold studded details on the jacket and pants. He accessorized with black sunglasses and gloves before hitting the stage with Burna Boy and Brandy in a killer red leather set.
3. Coco Jones
Singer/Actress Coco Jones, who won Best R&B Performance for her hit single “ICU,” walked the carpet in a blue sparkly Celia Kritharioti Couture gown that empowered her and made her feel like she “arrived.” She completed her look with diamond jewelry, Le Silla shoes, and her mother as her date.
4. Asake
First-time nominee Nigerian artist Asake kept it classy in a black Martine Rose monogram print suit and matching tie. The normally exuberant dresser kept it minimal with diamond chain and bracelet details, and a Hublot watch.
5. Tyla
South African superstar Tyla stormed the world last year with chart-topping single “Water” and earned herself her first Grammy for Best African Performance. For her big red carpet moment, the Johannesburg-born singer wore a custom green one-shouldered Versace dress with a nude detailing. The sky’s the limit for Tyla!
6. Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz hit the red carpet in true rockstar fashion: In a mashup of pieces that only he could pull off. He wore a Maison Margiela sheer top, Rick Owens leather sleeves, custom Chrome Hearts leather pants, and Saint Laurent boots. He topped the look off with Loree Rodkin jewelry and vintage Dior sunglasses!
7. Janelle Monáe
Best Album nominee Janelle Monáe stunned in a custom Armani Privé by Giorgio Armani black sequined gown with a matching choker. The Age of Pleasure singer went sans jewelry and completed the look with her slick pixie cut.
8. Jon Batiste
Five-time Grammy award winner Jon Batiste is no stranger to the red carpet. He chose a silver pleated skirt-over-pants custom look by Versace that he paired with silver jewelry and black boots.
9. Summer Walker
Summer Walker hit the red carpet in one of the more inventive looks of the night. She wore a floor-length custom white feathered corset dress by Usama Ishtay that she accessorized with a matching hat by Bois Camp, sans jewelry.
10. Lil Durk
It was a big night for Chicago rapper Lil Durk who won “Best Melodic Rap Performance” for his song “All My Life” featuring J. Cole. He wore a custom Louis Vuitton look by Pharrell Williams that featured a multicolor striped cardigan style jacket, brown sunglasses, black pants, and black loafers.
11. Ice Spice
Bronx native Ice Spice wore a custom denim look by Baby Phat. The two-piece ensemble, which included a jacket with fur lining and a matching long skirt, was complemented by a “Smoochie” name belt — a nod to one of her popular phrases. She completed the quintessential Y2K look with gold jewelry and her signature Afro setting the tone for her debut album slated to drop later this year.
