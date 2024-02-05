Victoria Monet, 21 Savage, Summer Walker
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, and ROBYN BECK / Contributor via Getty Images

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 11 best looks from the 2024 Grammys

The stars brought out their best looks for music’s biggest night!

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.05.2024

Music’s biggest night, the 66th annual Grammy Awards, took place on Sunday (Feb. 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It was a historic night for women, who took several top honors in most of the main categories, and included performances from international recording artists such as SZA, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Fantasia, and many more. JAY-Z was even bestowed with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

But, before the exciting awards ceremony, the stars took to the red carpet to showcase their best looks and they didn’t disappoint. Let’s get into the best dressed of the night, in no particular order, below!

1. Victoria Monét

Victoria Monet

It was a huge night for Best New Artist winner Victoria Monét, who won three awards including the coveted trophy for Best R&B Album. The newest Grammy darling wore a bronze satin custom Atelier Versace gown with signature Versace piping on the bodice and minimal jewelry. She completed the look with a Bulgari necklace and Jimmy Choo shoes. A timeless look for a timeless moment!

2. 21 Savage

21 Savage

21 Savage hit the red carpet wearing a black Ernest W. Baker suit with gold studded details on the jacket and pants. He accessorized with black sunglasses and gloves before hitting the stage with Burna Boy and Brandy in a killer red leather set.

3. Coco Jones

Coco Jones

Singer/Actress Coco Jones, who won Best R&B Performance for her hit single “ICU,” walked the carpet in a blue sparkly Celia Kritharioti Couture gown that empowered her and made her feel like she “arrived.” She completed her look with diamond jewelry, Le Silla shoes, and her mother as her date.

4. Asake

Asake

First-time nominee Nigerian artist Asake kept it classy in a black Martine Rose monogram print suit and matching tie. The normally exuberant dresser kept it minimal with diamond chain and bracelet details, and a Hublot watch.

5. Tyla

Tyla

South African superstar Tyla stormed the world last year with chart-topping single “Water” and earned herself her first Grammy for Best African Performance. For her big red carpet moment, the Johannesburg-born singer wore a custom green one-shouldered Versace dress with a nude detailing. The sky’s the limit for Tyla!

6. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz hit the red carpet in true rockstar fashion: In a mashup of pieces that only he could pull off. He wore a Maison Margiela sheer top, Rick Owens leather sleeves, custom Chrome Hearts leather pants, and Saint Laurent boots. He topped the look off with Loree Rodkin jewelry and vintage Dior sunglasses!

7. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monae

Best Album nominee Janelle Monáe stunned in a custom Armani Privé by Giorgio Armani black sequined gown with a matching choker. The Age of Pleasure singer went sans jewelry and completed the look with her slick pixie cut.

8. Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste

Five-time Grammy award winner Jon Batiste is no stranger to the red carpet. He chose a silver pleated skirt-over-pants custom look by Versace that he paired with silver jewelry and black boots.

9. Summer Walker

Summer Walker

Summer Walker hit the red carpet in one of the more inventive looks of the night. She wore a floor-length custom white feathered corset dress by Usama Ishtay that she accessorized with a matching hat by Bois Camp, sans jewelry.

10. Lil Durk

Lil Durk

It was a big night for Chicago rapper Lil Durk who won “Best Melodic Rap Performance” for his song “All My Life” featuring J. Cole. He wore a custom Louis Vuitton look by Pharrell Williams that featured a multicolor striped cardigan style jacket, brown sunglasses, black pants, and black loafers.

11. Ice Spice

Ice Spice

Bronx native Ice Spice wore a custom denim look by Baby Phat. The two-piece ensemble, which included a jacket with fur lining and a matching long skirt, was complemented by a “Smoochie” name belt — a nod to one of her popular phrases. She completed the quintessential Y2K look with gold jewelry and her signature Afro setting the tone for her debut album slated to drop later this year.

Tags in this article:
Tags
21 Savage
Asake
Award Shows
Coco Jones
Fashion
Grammys
Ice Spice
Janelle Monae
Lenny Kravitz
Lil Durk
Summer Walker
Tyla
Victoria Monét

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Meek Mill and Drake take the Grammy Awards to task on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2024

Killer Mike continues to celebrate with fans after scoring three trophies at the 2024 Grammy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2024

JAY-Z calls out Recording Academy, defends wife Beyoncé during Grammy Award acceptance speech

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2024

Sports brand Actively Black questions morality of Fabletics after targeting customers with company name

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.03.2024

Ice Spice didn't think she'd ever get a feature from Nicki Minaj, let alone two: "I'm so grateful"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.02.2024

Ice Spice confirms debut album title in latest interview

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2024

Coco Jones inks publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.30.2024

Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Doja Cat are slated to headline Wireless Festival's star-studded 2024 lineup

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.29.2024

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.29.2024

21 Savage sees no end to gun violence: "Long as you got life, you got killing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.27.2024

Ice Spice gets aggressive on "Think U The S**t (Fart)" single

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

25 rappers' real names

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024

Ice Spice stars in teaser for Starry's Super Bowl LVIII commercial

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.24.2024

21 Savage compares living in London to his Atlanta upbringing: "It's the same s**t"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

12 rap songs about friends

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.24.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Meek Mill and Drake take the Grammy Awards to task on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2024

Killer Mike continues to celebrate with fans after scoring three trophies at the 2024 Grammy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2024

JAY-Z calls out Recording Academy, defends wife Beyoncé during Grammy Award acceptance speech

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2024

Sports brand Actively Black questions morality of Fabletics after targeting customers with company name

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.03.2024

Ice Spice didn't think she'd ever get a feature from Nicki Minaj, let alone two: "I'm so grateful"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.02.2024

Ice Spice confirms debut album title in latest interview

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2024

Coco Jones inks publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.30.2024

Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Doja Cat are slated to headline Wireless Festival's star-studded 2024 lineup

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.29.2024

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.29.2024

21 Savage sees no end to gun violence: "Long as you got life, you got killing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.27.2024

Ice Spice gets aggressive on "Think U The S**t (Fart)" single

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

25 rappers' real names

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024

Ice Spice stars in teaser for Starry's Super Bowl LVIII commercial

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.24.2024

21 Savage compares living in London to his Atlanta upbringing: "It's the same s**t"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

12 rap songs about friends

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.24.2024
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Watch

Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.

This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.

By REVOLT
  /  01.30.2024
Watch

Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”

GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.

By REVOLT
  /  01.29.2024
News

Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case

Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.

By REVOLT
  /  11.09.2017
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
News

Roc Nation's iconic pre-Grammy brunch has reportedly been canceled for 2024

Roc Nation has been hosting the famed event since 2011.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2024
Fact Check

Fact Check | Black people commit the most murders in America?

Whether directly or indirectly, violence is often glorified and perceived to be an essential part of Black culture. The idea of “Black-on-Black” crime is a myth because the majority of all violent crime in the United States happens between people of the same race.

By Semmi W
  /  02.01.2024
Interest

What is Megan's Law?

REVOLT takes a look at the federal statute that has been referenced in Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s war on wax.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.29.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes