As REVOLT previously reported, ScHoolboy Q has been actively prepping fans for the release of his upcoming album, Blue Lips. Today (Feb. 15), he added to the building momentum with “Yeern 101,” which follows the previous drops “Back n Love” and “Blueslides.” The Cardo and J.LBS-produced offering showed the South Central talent going haywire with lines about his background in Los Angeles, his current status in the rap game, and much more.

“Got a porch light skin and the ceilin’ got peeled, I was 20-plus young when this s**t got real/ Young Black boy runnin’, got me out of that field, made a livin’ off game, you should get it on film/ I ain’t never your kind, late, but I’m really on time, girl, what you put in your mind, I ain’t diggin’ your sign/ Truth, but that p**sy ain’t mine, hurt, but I made it out fine, still in my prime…”

The accompanying visual for “Yeern 101” was directed by Q and James Edward. Along with a couple of associates, the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee drove a Volkswagen Beetle through different sets in a film production studio. He could also be spotted playing golf and taking a walk in the rain.

Blue Lips will follow Q’s fifth studio LP, CrasH Talk, which made landfall back in 2019. That project consisted of 14 songs with assists from Travis Scott, 6LACK, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and Lil Baby. CrasH Talk debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned a gold certification. Since then, Q liberated one single — “Soccer Dad” — and appeared on songs like E-40’s “Chase The Money,” Maxo Kream’s “3AM,” The Alchemist’s “W.Y.G.D.T.N.S.,” Conway The Machine’s “Shoot Sideways,” REASON’s “Pop S**t,” and Freddie Gibbs’ “Gang Signs.” Press play on “Yeern 101” below.