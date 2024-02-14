On Tuesday (Feb. 13), The Associated Press reported that a 45-year-old white man was arrested in the theft of a Jackie Robinson statue in Wichita, KS. Ricky Alderete was charged with felony theft and aggravated criminal damage to property in the case. He also was charged with identity theft and making false information over an October 2022 incident involving a pawn ticket.

According to Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan, authorities are looking for others in connection with the highly publicized theft. “When you try to take something from this community, it won’t tolerate it,” he stated. While no additional details were given, Sullivan did promise more information after other suspects are apprehended.

Back in January, surveillance video showed at least two thieves hauling the Jackie Robinson statue away from Wichita’s McAdams Park after cutting the sculpture at its ankles, leaving only its feet at the crime scene. It was found “smoldering” in a trash can some days later.