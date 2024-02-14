Arrest made in theft of a bronze Jackie Robinson statue in Kansas
Ricky Alderete was charged with felony theft and aggravated criminal damage to property.
On Tuesday (Feb. 13), The Associated Press reported that a 45-year-old white man was arrested in the theft of a Jackie Robinson statue in Wichita, KS. Ricky Alderete was charged with felony theft and aggravated criminal damage to property in the case. He also was charged with identity theft and making false information over an October 2022 incident involving a pawn ticket.
According to Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan, authorities are looking for others in connection with the highly publicized theft. “When you try to take something from this community, it won’t tolerate it,” he stated. While no additional details were given, Sullivan did promise more information after other suspects are apprehended.
Back in January, surveillance video showed at least two thieves hauling the Jackie Robinson statue away from Wichita’s McAdams Park after cutting the sculpture at its ankles, leaving only its feet at the crime scene. It was found “smoldering” in a trash can some days later.
“I’m frustrated by the actions of those individuals who had the audacity to take the statue of Jackie Robinson from a park where kids and families in our community gather to learn the history of Jackie Robinson, an American icon, and play the game of baseball,” Sullivan said during a news conference at the time of the incident. “This should upset all of us.” Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson described the situation as “horrendous” and “disgusting.” “Many people want to find those folks before law enforcement,” Johnson added.
League 42, a Little League Baseball nonprofit named after Robinson’s number with the Brooklyn Dodgers, were said to have paid about $50,000 for the statue, which was installed in 2021. “Jackie overcame so much adversity in his life and was able to become the first Black player in Major League Baseball,” read a message from League 42’s website. “We are inspired by his story.”
