Yesterday (Aug. 22), Little League Baseball released an official statement addressing a situation that occurred over the weekend. The incident, which has many people riled up, happened during a Little League Classic game that aired on ESPN on Sunday (Aug. 21). As the Baltimore Orioles played against the Boston Red Sox, one team of mostly white students and coaches thought it was the perfect time to stuff a Black child’s hair with cotton.

The team in question is from Davenport, Iowa and is representing the Midwest Region. According to the statement, all players on the team received stuffed animals and the kids began to play with the cotton on the inside. They insist no harm was intended by their actions. Philip Lewis, a senior editor for HuffPost, shared the organization’s statement. “During the broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic, a Midwest player was shown with filling from a stuffed animal given away at the game on his head. After speaking with the team, as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game,” the statement began.

Did anyone else just see this on the Little League World Series?! They was stuffing the black boy hair with cotton!!! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/nRVJpw6FJj — Smitty (@BullCityHeel) August 22, 2022

“As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive. We have spoken with the player’s mother and the coaches, who have assured us that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast,” it added. Those who watched the game or later saw the images on social media were not quick to forgive.

One person tweeted, “I guess this is how @LittleLeague is reaching out to get more African American kids to play baseball. By having white kids stuff cotton into their hair. No racial insensitivity here. Awesome.” Another, who appears to be white, wrote, “A young Black child’s hair being covered in cotton? If there are other kids on this team that had it done as well, like the team has claimed, where are the pictures of them? What’s the reason? Watching this with my son AND he knew it was wrong!”

I guess this is how @LittleLeague is reaching out to get more African American kids to play baseball. By having white kids stuff cotton into their hair. No racial insensitivity here. Awesome. @TheKonfident1 #LLWS https://t.co/xMDrsixJGc — Russ (@BlkPoliticSport) August 22, 2022

@LittleLeague #llws #LLWS2022 @espn A young black child’s hair being covered in cotton? If there are other kids on this team that had it done as well, like the team has claimed, where are the pictures of them? What’s the reason?Watching this with my son AND he knew it was wrong! — oj2843 (@jillarmstrong96) August 23, 2022

I don't know why any of you on the coaching staff thought that it was ok to single out a black player by putting cotton (of all things COTTON) in his hair on national television at the #LLWS. I would sue the shit out of your entire organization. Do better Iowa. — Haze (@EightEighthsSan) August 23, 2022