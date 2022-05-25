By Shanique Yates
  /  05.25.2022

New York Yankee’s Josh Donaldson will sit out a game after he made racist comments toward a fellow White Sox player, Tim Anderson. During the Saturday (May 22) game he referred to Anderson as Jackie twice.

When Black athletes mention the legend that is Jackie Robison it is usually with honor and respect for the man who paved the way for Black baseball players in America. He was the first Black person to play in Major League Baseball.

However, when the words come from a white player it isn’t the normal term of  endearment which is the case for Donaldson according to Anderson.

“Basically, it was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie,” said Anderson who admits that the comment was disrespectful.

The MLB has not only suspended Donaldson for a game but he has also been fined for an undisclosed amount which he has appealed. White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz slammed the punishment via Twitter.

“Just one game. We all saw his malice at third a week ago, then this comment with the ridiculous excuse that followed,” he wrote. “What’s the point or message behind a 1 game suspension? This is incredibly disappointing and plain frustrating.”

According to the MLB the disciplinary action follows an investigation after the game among other players who witnessed the incident.

“MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident. There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions,” said Michael Hill, the Senior Vice President of On-field Operations for the baseball organization. “In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.”

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Honoring Slutty Vegan founder and CEO Pinky Cole as our revolutionary of the week

Pinky Cole is the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, a plant-based burger restaurant chain ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards and remembering The Notorious B.I.G. on his 50th birthday

In an all-new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” segment, we talk about the Diddy party that was ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.20.2022
Maconomics

How to establish business credit | 'Maconomics'

In an all-new “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac dives into the steps one must take if ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.23.2022
View More