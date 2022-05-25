New York Yankee’s Josh Donaldson will sit out a game after he made racist comments toward a fellow White Sox player, Tim Anderson. During the Saturday (May 22) game he referred to Anderson as Jackie twice.

When Black athletes mention the legend that is Jackie Robison it is usually with honor and respect for the man who paved the way for Black baseball players in America. He was the first Black person to play in Major League Baseball.

However, when the words come from a white player it isn’t the normal term of endearment which is the case for Donaldson according to Anderson.

“Basically, it was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie,” said Anderson who admits that the comment was disrespectful.

"I'm gonna continue to keep playing hard and keep being a great teammate and keep being the best version of myself I can be." — TA

The MLB has not only suspended Donaldson for a game but he has also been fined for an undisclosed amount which he has appealed. White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz slammed the punishment via Twitter.

“Just one game. We all saw his malice at third a week ago, then this comment with the ridiculous excuse that followed,” he wrote. “What’s the point or message behind a 1 game suspension? This is incredibly disappointing and plain frustrating.”

According to the MLB the disciplinary action follows an investigation after the game among other players who witnessed the incident.

“MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident. There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions,” said Michael Hill, the Senior Vice President of On-field Operations for the baseball organization. “In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.”