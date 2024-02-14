Lil Yachty announces 'Bad Cameo' album with James Blake
A release date for the joint effort hasn’t been confirmed.
On Tuesday (Feb. 13), Lil Yachty hopped on Instagram to announce that he and James Blake are working on a new album titled Bad Cameo. In a short clip, the Atlanta star talked about the collaboration during a studio hangout session.
“I mean, granted, I think James has worked with a… substantial amount of Hip Hop artists. But this project is so left for both of us,” he said. “And then, you know, aside from the one picture that James posted, I don’t think people know that we know each other exists. So it’s just gon’ be like, ‘What the f**k? When they do this?'”
Indeed, Blake is no stranger to Hip Hop or R&B, as he previously worked with the likes of Chance The Rapper, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Vince Staples, Frank Ocean, JID, Kanye West, Dave, and Travis Scott. The British talent’s most recent full-length effort, Playing Robots Into Heaven, boasted contributions from the Ragga Twins, Starrah, and Dominic Maker. Snoop Dogg and the Neptunes were also credited on the LP standout “I Want You To Know,” which sampled Snoop’s 2002 hit “Beautiful.”
Meanwhile, Yachty delivered his most experimental offering to date with 2023’s Let’s Start Here., a blend of funk and psychedelic vibes. Diana Gordon, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Daniel Caesar, and Ant Clemons were among the many who assisted the Quality Control talent on the project, which received critical acclaim and earned a top 10 placement on the Billboard 200.
“F**k any of the albums I dropped before this one,” Yachty told Billboard shortly after Let’s Start Here. was released. “I’ve always been so much more than just Hip Hop. There’s a lot of kids who haven’t heard any of my references. They don’t know anything about Bon Iver, or Pink Floyd, or Black Sabbath, or James Brown.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Bryson Tiller drops off "Whatever She Wants" single
GloRilla drops off new visual for "Yeah Glo!" single
Trending
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed
It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video
Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.
Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"
“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”
Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit
“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.
D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"
Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.