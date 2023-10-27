To work with an eccentric artist like Teezo Touchdown, producer Hoskins realized he had to get comfortable with the unexpected. At any moment during the making of the artist’s debut album, How Do You Sleep At Night, Teezo could turn whatever they were talking about into a full, lyrically layered song.

“One of the funniest ones to me is definitely the song that didn’t come out called ‘I’m Just A Fan,'” Hoskins told REVOLT. “He literally turned me making a joke about an actual fan in the room into a song about a double entendre of having a fan and being an actual fan (the object) in a room that no one cares about.”

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” Hoskins explains how he earned Teezo’s trust when recording, what unreleased songs he hopes comes out, and the song that helped him understand Teezo as a person instead of a character. Read the chat below.

How did you first link up with Teezo?

Initially, I linked up with Teezo through my publisher, Katie Welly. She also publishes Teezo and told me, “There’s this dude coming to London. He’s sick; you have to link with him. He hasn’t got much views and shit right now, but he’s cool.” Then, she sent me the name, and I told her, “I’ve seen this guy doing skits on Twitter and stuff, but I’ve never heard any of his music.” This was a couple of years ago.

I liked the few songs he had out, so I linked up with him at a studio in London called Strongroom Studios. I remember I went in there, and it was just him in there, and he was super quiet, sitting in the front by the speakers. He had a bunch of McDonald’s cheeseburgers in there. We started working. We were cooking up beats, and he got super excited. He said, “Bro, you actually don’t understand, man. You just saved me because I’ve been in the studio for a week, and I’ve made nothing. You pulled up, and we made two things that I liked. We have to work together all the time, and I have to bring cheeseburgers from McDonald’s every time now.”

What were the two things you guys worked on? Did they end up with the album?

It was just some beats. There’s probably some stuff that will eventually come out later because I have a bunch of stuff with Teezo. While he was figuring out the album’s sound, we were making a bunch of stuff, and there are still conversations around finishing the songs and figuring out who will [be featured] on them. I feel they will eventually make it out somewhere. The most important part of working with an artist like Teezo is he sees that your vibe matches with his vibe. You can bring your influences together to make something unique because he’s trying to find something unique every time he’s working with someone.