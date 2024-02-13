Today (Feb. 13), Bryson Tiller blessed the masses with some new heat for his “Tiller Tuesdays” series. Fans can now check out “Whatever She Wants,” a TylianMTB-produced offering that shows how much the singer wants to provide for his lover.

“I’ma take her bougie a** to Rodeo and then let her pick up whatever she want/ CC, Gucci, hit Bottega, whatever she want/ She piss me off, somehow she still get whatever she want/ Talking ’bout her nails, I’m finna nail her a** at home/ Hit it in the shower, made her tell me where she want…”

“Whatever She Wants” follows a string of well-received 2024 drops from the Louisville talent, including “Lost Intro,” “Sex You Up” feat. Patoranking, “Work It Out,” “Guarantee,” and “Diamond Tester.” He also released Slum Tiller, Volume 3 with four tracks and a couple of assists from Che Ecru and Big Sean.

It’s been four years since Tiller dropped his third studio LP, A N N I V E R S A R Y, a 10-song offering that boasted production from the likes of StreetRunner, Lee Major, Vinylz, Nineteen85, and Noah “40” Shebib. The project earned a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200 with 57,000 album-equivalent units sold. Some months after its initial release, Tiller liberated a deluxe edition of A N N I V E R S A R Y with five additional cuts.

As REVOLT previously reported, Tiller revealed that his long-awaited fourth album, Serenity, will consist of three volumes. “I realized how much f**king music that I had for Serenity, all this different s**t,” Tiller explained on a Twitch stream. “So Serenity is now not one album, but it’s three albums. It’s three volumes. One is a rap album, one is an R&B album, and then one is a pop album.”

Press play on “Whatever She Wants” below.