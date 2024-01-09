In 2020, Tiller surged back to the top of the Billboard 200 via his third studio album, A N N I V E R S A R Y, which debuted at No. 5. The offering contained a modest 10 cuts and a single assist from Drake. A few months after its initial release, the “Don’t” singer dropped off a deluxe edition of A N N I V E R S A R Y with five additional cuts and an assist from Big Sean.

“This is an early anniversary gift from me to you. Thank you guys for five years of greatness. I’m blessed to be here,” said Tiller about his latest full-length LP, which was inspired after he began “digging through the T R A P S O U L archives.” “I found some really dope ideas that I started five years ago. And I want to present it to you guys like this. Happy anniversary.”

Press play on “Lost Intro” below. With more on the way, the “Tiller Tuesdays” series should hold the masses over until the arrival of Tiller’s long-awaited Serenity project.