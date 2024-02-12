Kanye West directs fans to his website in low-budget Super Bowl advertisement
The Chicago star admitted that all the money for the commercial went to securing its prime-time placement.
On Sunday (Feb. 11), millions of viewers were tuned in to Super Bowl LVIII, which included several high-priced commercials featuring plenty of A-list celebrities. One surprising advertisement came from none other than Kanye West to promote his Yeezy brand and official website. In a 30-second clip, the Chicago talent delivered his pitch from what appeared to be a cell phone camera while riding in an unknown vehicle.
“Aye y’all, this Ye, and this is my commercial,” he said while rocking his Jaws-inspired grills. “And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial.”
He continued, “But the idea is: I want you to go to Yeezy.com… I’ma write it at the bottom of the screen. And I got some shoes, and… that’s it.” Page Six — who shared the ad on YouTube — reported that Ye’s unorthodox clip was shown in limited markets, another presumed sign of the rapper-producer’s frugal marketing approach.
On Saturday (Feb. 10), Ye and Ty Dolla Sign unveiled VULTURES 1 after frequent delays. The project contains 16 songs with additional appearances from the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Playboi Carti, Rich The Kid, Travis Scott, Quavo, and Ye’s daughter, North West. Not long after, the album was temporarily removed from streaming platforms following apparent song clearance concerns.
As REVOLT reported, Donna Summer’s estate took to social media with accusations that one of the late singer’s songs was utilized without consent. “Kanye West asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song ‘I Feel Love.’ He was denied,” a message read in an Instagram Story. “He changed the words, had someone re-sing it, or used AI, but it’s ‘I Feel Love.’ Copyright infringement!” Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne also spoke out for a similar reason. “I want no association with this man!” he tweeted while calling Ye “an antisemite” that “has caused untold heartache to many.”
