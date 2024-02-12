On Sunday (Feb. 11), millions of viewers were tuned in to Super Bowl LVIII, which included several high-priced commercials featuring plenty of A-list celebrities. One surprising advertisement came from none other than Kanye West to promote his Yeezy brand and official website. In a 30-second clip, the Chicago talent delivered his pitch from what appeared to be a cell phone camera while riding in an unknown vehicle.

“Aye y’all, this Ye, and this is my commercial,” he said while rocking his Jaws-inspired grills. “And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial.”

He continued, “But the idea is: I want you to go to Yeezy.com… I’ma write it at the bottom of the screen. And I got some shoes, and… that’s it.” Page Six — who shared the ad on YouTube — reported that Ye’s unorthodox clip was shown in limited markets, another presumed sign of the rapper-producer’s frugal marketing approach.