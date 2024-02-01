Cardi B recreates her viral "that's suspicious" meme for NYX's Super Bowl LVIII commercial trailer

Cardi B will star in NYX Professional Makeup’s first Super Bowl commercial on Feb. 11 to promote the cosmetic brand’s new gloss, Duck Plump.

A teaser clip shared today (Feb. 1) saw the “Money” rapper in a dress with the shade “Cherry Spice,” which will be available exclusively at NYX and Ulta Beauty. The ad notably called back to a 2021 viral video of Cardi saying, “That’s suspicious. That’s weird.”

“NYX is a brand that I’ve used since high school, and that’s why it’s so special to partner with them for this campaign,” Cardi shared in a press release. “NYX has always made the best, affordable products, and that’s why I still use them today. We had a lot of fun making this over-the-top, hilarious commercial, and I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

Check out the commercial trailer below.

NYX president Denée Pearson stated, “For our 25th year, we wanted to make history with our first-ever Big Game commercial and our first major celebrity partnership. We’ve gone big, creating the ultimate entertainment content made to be bold, colorful, and fun while celebrating powerful women. There is no better partner than Cardi B — a global icon who is both a major makeup lover and trendsetter.”

It’s also worth mentioning that this marks Cardi’s inaugural beauty partnership. The NYX commercial adds to her portfolio of collaborations with brands like Pepsi, SKIMS, Fashion Nova, McDonald’s, Balenciaga, and a successful sneaker line with Reebok.

In 2023, the New York artist was seemingly slated to launch her own cosmetics company, Kulture Wave Beauty. Named after her children Kulture and Wave, the line reportedly included products ranging from skincare to feminine hygiene. However, sources close to Cardi told TMZ that although the rumors were false, her launching a brand was “almost a guarantee.”

On the music side, Cardi’s sophomore studio album is expected to hit streaming platforms this year. Although not confirmed, it could feature her Megan Thee Stallion joint effort “Bongos.”