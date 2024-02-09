Lil Wayne speaks on the possibility of a Hot Boys tour following B.G.'s request
The New Orleans legend made a recent appearance on YG and Steven Hubbard’s “4HUNNID Podcast.”
On Thursday (Feb. 8), Lil Wayne appeared on the latest episode of YG and Steven Hubbard’s “4HUNNID Podcast.” During the sit-down, Weezy was asked about the possibility of a Hot Boys reunion tour.
“I think we spoke about it a few times, but you know they have situations — like B.G. just coming home,” he said. “So, he gotta work it out: Can he tour? Can he travel? You know what I mean, things like that. You know [Juvenile is] ready and Turk [is] ready, but we really gotta see if Geezy can move around and all that.”
Wayne continued, “Everybody got they own thing. Everybody got their own record label, their own situation. Nobody ain’t tied down to nothing. So, when we asked everybody, they were like, ‘Yeah, we can jump on whenever.’ We just gotta get Geezy, right?”
Wayne’s comments came after his former Cash Money counterpart made a public plea to him about securing a tour. “Say [Juvenile], there’s people on my line, man, about this Hot Boys reunion,” B.G. revealed on an Instagram livestream. “Weezy, stop playing, man. It’s a big bag involved, man. Ya heard me? I know you super rich. I know you like Taylor Swift [out here]. Come on, man. Stop playing, man. Let’s get to this bag.”
In another social media clip, B.G. downplayed what many took as a diss he made to Wayne on Finesse2Tymes’ “Gangstafied” single.
“[Y’all] don’t really understand what the f**k be going on, man… I tell a n**ga I love him and call him a b**ch all in the same sentence, man. You know what I’m saying?” B.G. explained. “This family business, man. You know what I’m saying? Shout out to my little brother Weezy too, man. I talked to my little brother last night, man, you know what I’m saying?” He also admitted that his relationship with Wayne was “complicated.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
8 best Super Bowl performances
Maxo Kream drops off new visual for "Bang The Bus"
Trending
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case
Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.
D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"
Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.
Mo'Nique is bringing "the whole truth" to "Club Shay Shay" podcast
Mo’Nique is bringing laughs and truth bombs to “Club Shay Shay” after teasing her upcoming appearance on the podcast.
Roc Nation's iconic pre-Grammy brunch has reportedly been canceled for 2024
Roc Nation has been hosting the famed event since 2011.
21 innovative women of color and the game-changing inventions they designed
In honor of Women’s History Month, we present this list of incredible women responsible for essentials the world can’t live without.