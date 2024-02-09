On Thursday (Feb. 8), Lil Wayne appeared on the latest episode of YG and Steven Hubbard’s “4HUNNID Podcast.” During the sit-down, Weezy was asked about the possibility of a Hot Boys reunion tour.

“I think we spoke about it a few times, but you know they have situations — like B.G. just coming home,” he said. “So, he gotta work it out: Can he tour? Can he travel? You know what I mean, things like that. You know [Juvenile is] ready and Turk [is] ready, but we really gotta see if Geezy can move around and all that.”

Wayne continued, “Everybody got they own thing. Everybody got their own record label, their own situation. Nobody ain’t tied down to nothing. So, when we asked everybody, they were like, ‘Yeah, we can jump on whenever.’ We just gotta get Geezy, right?”