Manny Galvez is a lot more than Lil Wayne’s go-to engineer. He’s an observant collaborator whose understanding of Wayne’s creativity has led to him not only recording most of the icon’s songs for nearly a decade but also producing on Tha Carter V as well as the theme song for FOX Sports’ “Undisputed.” The latter was appropriate given the fact that Galvez has seen Wayne approach recording with an athlete’s level of dedication.

“Wayne is no different than LeBron. The studio is the gym for him. You go there every day, work out, and do your thing. I think the way he sees it is when it comes down to releasing something, that’s like going up on the stage and flexing,” Galvez told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the producer/engineer explains how and why he influenced Lil Wayne to stop using Auto-Tune, the quickest song he’s ever seen Weezy record, and why you always have to be ready when you’re in the studio with the living legend.

Check out the exclusive interview below.

What was the first session where you felt like you made it in the music industry?

When I first started working at Hit Factory, I was an assistant running around, grabbing coffee, and doing everything for everyone. It was New Year’s, and I remember getting a call from the studio manager at 4:00 p.m. that day asking if I was available for a session. I had never got a call for a session before that. He told me it was a Michael Jackson session for his posthumous album. I hauled out to the studio so fast. I got to work there for a couple of days with Demacio ‘Demo’ Castellon, the engineer. Seeing his workflow, seeing him mix those songs, and seeing that magic put together was a great moment in my career.

You’ve been Lil Wayne’s go-to engineer for a number of years now. What do you remember about your first session together?

I started with him during my time at Hit Factory. There are about seven rooms there. Every night, there could be a bunch of stars in there. You’d have J. Lo over here and Timbaland over there. No one wanted to assist the Wayne sessions because he worked too hard. His hours were too long. I would pull up to work, and Wayne would be there. I would leave, sleep, come back, clock in for my next shift, and he was still there. The hours he puts in show he loves his craft. I started assisting and would be in the back of the room supervising. I’d be watching ONHEL and the other engineers. I watched them make mistakes. I watched them do great things. I was there taking notes.

In one session, he said he needed beats. I went home that day, called my friend, and cooked up a bunch of beats. I showed up the next day and told ONHEL, “Hey, these are the beats Wayne asked for yesterday.” He showed ’em to Wayne, and he hopped on two of them that night. That’s how it started for me. Eventually, it got to the point where Wayne would walk in and tell me, “Make a beat like this,” or “Sample this,” or other random stuff. One day, ONHEL went up to Wayne and told him I also engineered. I was very blessed. I’ve been Wayne’s full-time engineer since 2016.