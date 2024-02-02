Vic Wainstein has lived a life. The engineer talent has tightened up classics on Frank Ocean’s channel ORANGE, Mac Miller’s Swimming and every Tyler, the Creator album for over a decade.

“Frank was in a villa across the way. Solange was in a villa. So, we were just playing musical chairs. Frank or Solange would come by, and our studio would be set up. We’d pop to their place, and then we’d record there. It was great. Igor came from that,” Wainstein told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the Grammy Award-winning engineer and producer explains how Tyler, the Creator, brought NBA YoungBoy into his world, his experiences with Mac Miller in and out of the studio before his passing and his upcoming work with music icons.

What was one of the most recent creative decisions Tyler made musically that impressed you?

Including NBA YoungBoy on Call Me If You Get Lost. That was a big one because we met with YoungBoy, and the juxtaposition between him and Tyler was vast. But somehow, Tyler got to the center of who he was as a person and built a bridge from his world to Tyler’s world. I feel like that’s what happened when we put that song together.

What did you notice about their interactions?

They were calm. I feel like YoungBoy was calm, whereas he’s not that in any other iteration of his public persona. He was listening to Tyler. Being around Tyler, not having that same guard up, and being open to other people’s opinions at the rate he was with Tyler was the most impressive shift I’ve seen in an artist in a long time. Tyler has a way of fostering a creative space for everyone to be comfortable and productive. To see him do that with YoungBoy and make it about the music was very impressive.

Was there ever a creative vision Tyler had that you didn’t immediately see?

A big one is “EARFQUAKE.” That was a big one because he believed wholeheartedly in that song before any of us. It seemed like a really heavy lift for me considering we made it for Justin Bieber. It didn’t seem impossible, but it seemed very farfetched that it would end up being his record. As I watched him take it from being rejected as a Bieber song and bring it into focus for what he was building creatively, it was the most impressive feat. Until it was fully realized, I was still thinking, “Maybe this one isn’t it.” But what he pulled out was so monumental. It’s one of his biggest commercial songs.