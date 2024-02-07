Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” is slated to kick off in Oakland, California on March 1. It marks her largest trek to date, with stops in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Paris, among others.

On Monday (Feb. 5), the rapper went on Instagram Live to share behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals. In the clip, dancers could be seen doing choreography to Minaj’s “FTCU.” However, some fans noticed that one of the moves originated from Canadian internet personality Donté Colley, who posted a TikTok of the track on Dec. 18.

Subsequently, Colley hopped on the social media platform to voice his support and opinion on the situation. “I am just so grateful to know that my work makes people feel things, and honestly, I just want to make some dope s**t with some dope people in this life, and there’s so many things that I want to make. There [are] so many things that I want to do with my community and those who have really supported me and pushed me forward, and I really want to figure out ways on how to make that a reality,” he explained.

The statement made its way to Twitter via a fan who tweeted at Minaj about Colley’s lack of credit. The “Everybody” rapper responded, “I thought a lady, Zara [Larsson] made it up? [I] thought she was an artist having fun [with] it? So glad [the] Barbz brought it [to] my attention in time, making me proud as always.”

Minaj continued, “I’ll have Casper [Smart] reach out to this VERY TALENTED and seemingly VERY sweet guy ASAP to figure out the best way to make him feel seen, appreciated and paid.”

The Trinidadian rap star has been quite busy on social media this month, especially in the days leading up to “Big Foot.” The track served as a fiery response to Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS,” which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.