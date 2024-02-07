Before his Grammy wins, Killer Mike spoke on his wish to be honored by the Recording Academy in an interview with NME.

“I’m not gonna lie and act like I don’t want it, or I’m above it and just do it for the art. I would like for MICHAEL to be recognized,” he said at the time. “[Vincent] van Gogh was so amazing, but he died unrecognized. I don’t want to die unrecognized. I heard Muhammad Ali talk about being humble… For as humble in spirit as I am, people really look at me and listen a lot better when I got eight pounds of gold on my neck because they know I’m not f**king playin’!”

He continued, “I’ll never forget what [Lauryn Hill] made Black girls and girls across the board feel with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. And seeing her with that armful of Grammys,” he added. “The people that have supported me for 20 years and Run The Jewels in the last 10 years… I would like to give them that feeling.”