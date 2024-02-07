Killer Mike commemorates 2024 Grammy Awards sweep with autographed $100 broom
The hilarious item appeared to have quickly sold out on the Atlanta rapper’s website.
Killer Mike continues to celebrate his triple win at the 2024 Grammy Awards. On Tuesday (Feb. 6), the Atlanta MC took to Instagram to announce his latest merch item — a $100 broom with “MICHAEL” and “CLEAN SWEEP” stamped on its cap. “The MICHAEL Broom™️, used exclusively for sweeping the Grammys,” he wrote in the post’s description. “Available now on killermike.com.” As of today (Feb. 7), the website listed the broom as out of stock.
On Sunday (Feb. 4), Killer Mike scored three Grammys for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song thanks to his sixth studio LP, MICHAEL, and the André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane-assisted “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS.” “Atlanta, it’s a sweep!” he declared on-stage during the Grammy Awards pre-show ceremony. “You cannot tell me that you get too old. You can’t tell me it’s too late. You can’t tell me! Dreams come true! It is a sweep!”
Before his Grammy wins, Killer Mike spoke on his wish to be honored by the Recording Academy in an interview with NME.
“I’m not gonna lie and act like I don’t want it, or I’m above it and just do it for the art. I would like for MICHAEL to be recognized,” he said at the time. “[Vincent] van Gogh was so amazing, but he died unrecognized. I don’t want to die unrecognized. I heard Muhammad Ali talk about being humble… For as humble in spirit as I am, people really look at me and listen a lot better when I got eight pounds of gold on my neck because they know I’m not f**king playin’!”
He continued, “I’ll never forget what [Lauryn Hill] made Black girls and girls across the board feel with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. And seeing her with that armful of Grammys,” he added. “The people that have supported me for 20 years and Run The Jewels in the last 10 years… I would like to give them that feeling.”
Roc Nation has been hosting the famed event since 2011.