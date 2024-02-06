Killer Mike was on cloud nine after winning three Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song on Sunday (Feb. 4). Unfortunately, his celebration was put on a brief hold after being arrested by police. In a statement to REVOLT on Monday (Feb. 5), the Atlanta emcee spoke on what took place and thanked everyone for “their concern and support.”

“There was a lot going on, and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter,” Mike explained while making it clear that he is “better than okay.” “We experienced an overzealous security guard, but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”

He also touched on his weekend victory and revealed some amazing news in regard to one of his children. “I first want to extend my appreciation to [the Recording Academy] for recognizing me and my team for the work that went into MICHAEL. We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment,” he said. “I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered… I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated.”

MICHAEL, Killer Mike’s sixth studio LP, was released in June 2023 with 14 songs and additional appearances from CeeLo Green, Mozzy, Young Thug, 6LACK, André 3000, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. Months later, fans were treated to a deluxe edition of MICHAEL with four additional cuts and collaborations alongside T.I., JID, Jacquees, and Young Nudy. As REVOLT previously reported, Mike called the diverse body of work “album of the year.” “And if you’re a Black man, a working-class man, or the women who love them, you should lay your ears on it,” he added.