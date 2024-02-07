On March 1, ScHoolboy Q will unveil his highly anticipated sixth studio LP, Blue Lips. On Tuesday (Feb. 6), the Top Dawg Ent. emcee decided to give fans two new visuals from the project for “Blueslides” and “Back n Love,” both of which Q co-directed with James Edward.

Produced by TaeBeast, Mario Luciano, and Jason Wool, “Blueslides” shows Q at his most vulnerable with lines about inner turmoil, a fallen friend (speculated to be Mac Miller due to its title), and more. “Lost a homeboy to the drugs, man, I ain’t tryna go backwards… I gotta shake this s**t, wake up and move with a purpose, been in prison in my own house, I don’t know if they noticed, I done broke down so many times, next time, it gon’ catch me,” the South Central talent rapped. The accompanying clip kept things simple with Q performing alone in a studio as various images appeared throughout.

“Back n Love,” which was produced by and features Devin Malik, is more upbeat and aggressive thanks to Q’s boastful energy on wax.

“I’m a God to the b**ch, little kid, I’ma God to the b**ch, little b**ch, yeah, rich, around nine I was tryna have sex, 13 and I caught a new flex, ask why and you probably get blessed, yes, yes, got a Iceberg flooding my neck, got the old b**ch really upset, got a new thing what’d you expect?”

Much like “Blueslides,” the matching video is largely minimalistic, as Q dances in front of a camera while someone holds up a sign behind him. “Back n Love” is also notable for the rapper’s repeated use of the word ‘Wrist,’ a confirmed homage to Father, KEY!, and ILOVEMAKONNEN‘s iconic 2014 collaboration, “Look At Wrist.” Check out both tracks below.