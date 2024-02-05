Earlier today (Feb. 5), Sybrina Fulton paid tribute to her late son, Trayvon Martin, on what would have been his 29th birthday.

“Happy heavenly birthday to my sun/sonshine. Just know I do this all for you,” the program coordinator-turned-activist wrote on Instagram. “You will forever be a part of my heart, and even the death of you has not separated my LOVE for you.” In the comments section, several big names offered support to Fulton, including Holly Robinson Peete, Ava DuVernay, Luenell Campbell, Tamika D. Mallory and Tina Knowles.

Since the tragic death of Martin at the hands of George Zimmerman in 2012, Fulton has remained unwavering in her fight for racial equality and gun reform. Alongside ex-husband and Martin’s father, Tracy Martin, she runs the Trayvon Martin Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing “emotional and financial support to families who have lost a child to gun violence.”