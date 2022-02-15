A Florida judge has dropped George Zimmerman‘s defamation and conspiracy case against Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, the parents of the late Trayvon Martin. According to the Associated Press, Judge John Cooper ordered the suit’s dismissal based on his failure to provide sufficient evidence for his claims.

Zimmerman, a former neighborhood watch volunteer, shot and killed an unarmed Martin in what he claimed was an act of self-defense. During a three-week-long trial, he argued against prosecutors’ beliefs that he’d deliberately pursued the teen because of his race and was eventually acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges. The jury justified his claims that he shot Martin out of fear for his own safety.

Though Zimmerman beat the case, he filed a 2019 lawsuit against Martin’s parents and their lawyer Ben Crump for allegedly trying to defame his character and conspiring to have charges brought against him.

According to the suit, Zimmerman said they were attempting to “destroy his goodwill and reputation in the community” when they portrayed him as a racist murderer who racially profiled Martin. Cooper shut down the allegations, noting they were void of “any visual representation.” “There can be no claim for conspiracy to defraud if there is no adequately stated claim for fraud,” the judge wrote in his order.

Martin’s parents and Crump were only three of the names listed in Zimmerman’s suit. Also named were Rachel Jeantel, Brittany Diamond Eugene and HarperCollins Publishers. According to the neighborhood watchman, Jeantel pretended that she was on the phone with Martin during his fatal encounter though it was really her half-sister Eugene on the line. As for his issue with the publishing company, he took issue with their release of Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin — the Martins’ book about their son’s “life and struggles, his tragic death, and the transformative movement for justice” that sparked in the wake of his passing.