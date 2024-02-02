On Wednesday (Jan. 31), Affion Crockett unveiled the official trailer for his upcoming film, A Hip Hop Story, which stars Damien Dante Wayans, Cedric The Entertainer, Lil Rel Howery, Wayne Brady and more. The movie, which premieres Feb. 23, gives a humorous take on the culture’s 50-year history, complete with parodies of several Hip Hop pioneers and current heavyweights. In addition to producing the film, Crockett himself impersonates several rappers and celebrities throughout, including Russell Simmons, Will Smith, Chris Rock, JAY-Z, Cornel West and Joe Budden.

On Thursday (Feb. 1), TMZ caught up with the comedian to ask him how many big names he imitated. “I don’t even know the full count. Maybe 12 to 14?” he said. “And I’m playing different legends throughout Hip Hop’s history… It’s a lot of different people.”