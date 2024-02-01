Over the past few years, Ocean x KungFu have been making huge waves via singles like “Get Active,” “Savage,” “Nobody Safe,” “M.A.B,” and “Motion.” Last Friday (Jan. 26), the Atlanta duo unveiled their debut project, WGFU (or We Getting F**ked Up), complete with 13 cuts and additional contributions from Trina, KB Mike, Calboy, and Jeremih. The album was also accompanied by the Gominho-produced track of the same name, an ode to getting lit with friends.

“Tonight, I don’t care ’bout no n**ga, I got my blunt, my b**ches, and my liquor/ We outside, tell someone come and get us, shakin’ a** in the street, know I’m cute, take my picture,” they rapped on the song’s chorus. A Trill Phil-directed visual for “WGFU” added to the vibes with a big celebration at a fraternity house.