Check out Ocean x KungFu's 'WGFU' project
Trina, Jeremih, and more make appearances on the duo’s 13-song effort.
Over the past few years, Ocean x KungFu have been making huge waves via singles like “Get Active,” “Savage,” “Nobody Safe,” “M.A.B,” and “Motion.” Last Friday (Jan. 26), the Atlanta duo unveiled their debut project, WGFU (or We Getting F**ked Up), complete with 13 cuts and additional contributions from Trina, KB Mike, Calboy, and Jeremih. The album was also accompanied by the Gominho-produced track of the same name, an ode to getting lit with friends.
“Tonight, I don’t care ’bout no n**ga, I got my blunt, my b**ches, and my liquor/ We outside, tell someone come and get us, shakin’ a** in the street, know I’m cute, take my picture,” they rapped on the song’s chorus. A Trill Phil-directed visual for “WGFU” added to the vibes with a big celebration at a fraternity house.
“We are so excited to release our first mixtape!” Ocean x KungFu wrote in a press release. “We hope y’all enjoy the music we created. It’s been a fun and creative journey, and we put our all into it! It’s only the beginning! LET’S GO!”
Ocean x KungFu were previously known as Hollywood Dollz, a group that included Staiibabii. In an interview with Dash Radio’s Head of Marketing Maiwand Taufiq, they spoke on how becoming young adults led to the decision to reinvent themselves with a new name. “[It was] just time to find something different,” Ocean explained. “We started at like six [and] seven when we named ourselves Hollywood Dollz. So it’s like we grew out of that and got older.”
They also touched on their deal with Interscope Records and how being signed changed their day-to-day lives. “[We’re on] the same routine,” said KungFu, who further added that it’s “the same s**t” in regard to their steady grind. Stream WGFU in its entirety below.
