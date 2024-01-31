On Tuesday (Jan. 30), Kim and Deborah Clenney, the parents of Courtney Clenney, were taken into custody by authorities at their residence in Austin, Texas. The arrest comes after their daughter was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing of Nigerian model and businessman Christian Obumseli in 2022. According to NBC News, the couple were given felony charges of unauthorized access to a computer or electronic device, as they allegedly had access to a laptop owned by Obumseli.

“We’re extremely surprised and very concerned about the arrest of the Clenney family. This could be an example of prosecutorial overreach and misconduct,” said the attorneys of Kim and Deborah in a statement shared by CBS News. “We believe the Clenney family has been targeted with some trumped-up charges to discredit them in the press and make their lives miserable. It stinks of a power play by prosecutors to control the narrative.”