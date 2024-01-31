Courtney Clenney
Photo: GP/Star Max/Contributor via Getty Images

Authorities arrest parents of OnlyFans model charged in fatal stabbing of boyfriend

Kim and Deborah Clenney, the parents of Courtney Clenney, were arrested in Austin, Texas on Tuesday (Jan. 30).

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2024

On Tuesday (Jan. 30), Kim and Deborah Clenney, the parents of Courtney Clenney, were taken into custody by authorities at their residence in Austin, Texas. The arrest comes after their daughter was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing of Nigerian model and businessman Christian Obumseli in 2022. According to NBC News, the couple were given felony charges of unauthorized access to a computer or electronic device, as they allegedly had access to a laptop owned by Obumseli.

“We’re extremely surprised and very concerned about the arrest of the Clenney family. This could be an example of prosecutorial overreach and misconduct,” said the attorneys of Kim and Deborah in a statement shared by CBS News. “We believe the Clenney family has been targeted with some trumped-up charges to discredit them in the press and make their lives miserable. It stinks of a power play by prosecutors to control the narrative.”

The statement continued, “This Thursday (Feb. 1), the state is seeking a gag order in the case. Now they’ve gone after Courtney‘s mom and dad in such a way that requires them to spend considerable time in jail without bond… It appears the prosecutors are going for media mileage in this one with little or no evidence as we have yet to know what the true accusations are. It’s unnecessary and distasteful. All they had to do was a phone call and we would have been in court. It’s so inexcusable.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Courtney, 27, claimed self-defense in the fatal stabbing. Since then, Obumseli’s family filed a lawsuit against the OnlyFans model. “[Obumseli’s estate] is seeking wrongful death damages in hopes of getting a huge payout because these companies have very high limits on their insurance policies. Courtney has no assets that the estate can collect on,” said Courtney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto. “Courtney was a victim of domestic violence, and her actions [on] the evening of April 3, 2022, were taken to save her life. Once she is vindicated in the criminal matter, the civil case will also fall apart.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

A 1992 concert ticket signed by Tupac Shakur is up for auction

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., passes away after battle with cancer

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Check out the official trailer for "Kings From Queens: The Run-DMC Story" docuseries

By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2024

Bernice King implores politicians to back up MLK Day quotes with real work

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2024

Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook killed in possible "targeted" attack in Memphis

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2024

Lincoln University of Missouri board launches review after administrator's death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.13.2024

Attorneys continue push for police reform and justice as first anniversary of Tyre Nichols' death nears

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Paramedics found guilty in 2019 death of Elijah McClain renew safety concerns of ketamine use during arrests

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Yasiin Bey announces Paris show where he'll only perform MF DOOM songs

By Jon Powell
  /  12.22.2023

Listen to Juice WRLD, Eminem, and Benny Blanco's "Lace It" single

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023

Offset checks hecklers bringing Takeoff's name into drama surrounding Cardi B split

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.17.2023

E-40 believes Nipsey Hussle would have had a huge impact on rap today

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.16.2023

Hip hop pays tribute to "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher following sudden passing

By Jon Powell
  /  12.13.2023

13 R&B singers who started in the church

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

A 1992 concert ticket signed by Tupac Shakur is up for auction

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., passes away after battle with cancer

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Check out the official trailer for "Kings From Queens: The Run-DMC Story" docuseries

By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2024

Bernice King implores politicians to back up MLK Day quotes with real work

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2024

Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook killed in possible "targeted" attack in Memphis

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2024

Lincoln University of Missouri board launches review after administrator's death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.13.2024

Attorneys continue push for police reform and justice as first anniversary of Tyre Nichols' death nears

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Paramedics found guilty in 2019 death of Elijah McClain renew safety concerns of ketamine use during arrests

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Yasiin Bey announces Paris show where he'll only perform MF DOOM songs

By Jon Powell
  /  12.22.2023

Listen to Juice WRLD, Eminem, and Benny Blanco's "Lace It" single

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023

Offset checks hecklers bringing Takeoff's name into drama surrounding Cardi B split

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.17.2023

E-40 believes Nipsey Hussle would have had a huge impact on rap today

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.16.2023

Hip hop pays tribute to "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher following sudden passing

By Jon Powell
  /  12.13.2023

13 R&B singers who started in the church

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Watch

Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.

This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.

By REVOLT
  /  01.30.2024
Watch

Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”

GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.

By REVOLT
  /  01.29.2024
News

Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case

Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.

By REVOLT
  /  11.09.2017
Exclusives

Kendrick Lamar's albums ranked

It’s safe to say that even with hiatuses between offerings, Kendrick is in fact still delivering quality projects at the peak of the rap game.

 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.22.2024
News

"The Breakfast Club" is headed to BET and VH1: "Time to get cable"

The new series marks the first time BET will have daily programming in almost a decade.

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023
News

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes