Coco Jones inks publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music

Coco Jones inked an exclusive publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music. Announced earlier today (Jan. 30), the news arrived just before the 66th annual Grammy Awards, where the “ICU” singer is a contender in five categories.

“Music has been a constant in my life and the motivation that has anchored me since the very beginning,” Jones stated in the official press release. “Discovering a team at Warner Chappell that shares that same passion and understands my voice and vision is very special to me.”

“Coco Jones has one of the most unique voices out there, and it’s great to see her having her moment as both a songwriter and artist,” added WCM North America president Ryan Press. “She’s helping pave an entirely new era of R&B, and her hustle and work ethic have led to a year of breakthroughs. Now let’s go win some Grammys.”

5 Whole GRAMMY NOMINATIONS! Mama we really made it 🫶🏾Thank you to my team, my family my fans & anybody who has supported me thus far! Still in shock 😭 — Coco Jones (@TheRealCocoJ) November 10, 2023

Notably, the new partnership took place after the songstress signed with High Standardz via a joint venture with Def Jam Recordings in 2022. The company distributed Jones’ project titled What I Didn’t Tell You. It boasted standout cuts like “Double Back,” “No Chaser” and “Put You On.” Babyface also lent his talents to “Simple,” which arrived on the deluxe edition.

Additionally, Xavier Champagne, senior director of urban A&R at WCM, praised Jones’s talent. He stated, “Coco is a natural superstar. She’s a top-tier performer and has a special talent for songwriting that connects deeply with her fans.”

As the 2024 Grammy Awards approach, Jones is nominated for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, both for “ICU.” She’s also vying for Best New Artist, Best R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

“It feels surreal. And to see these other amazing women like [fellow nominees] Victoria Monét, SZA and Janelle Monáe, who are paving different lanes for a modern R&B that can be so flexible and genreless,” Jones told Billboard last Friday (Jan. 26). “I commend us.”