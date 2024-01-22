On Sunday (Jan. 21), the Recording Academy revealed that Travis Scott and Burna Boy have been added to the list of performers for the 2024 Grammy Awards. The announcement was made during the fourth quarter of the NFL’s Division Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Along with country singer Luke Combs, Scott and Burna join previously confirmed acts Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Scott holds a single nomination for his latest album, UTOPIA, in the Best Rap Album category. Released in July 2023, the Houston talent’s fourth studio LP contained 19 cuts with collaborations alongside the likes of Drake, Teezo Touchdown, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi. UTOPIA was a commercial success with a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 and a placement for each of the album’s songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Burna holds four Grammy nods, including Best Global Music Album for I Told Them…, a 15-song effort with assists from RZA, Byron Messia, J. Cole, Dave, and more. The other three are for Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Global Music Performance, and Best African Music Performance for the singles “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” “Alone,” and “City Boys,” respectively.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4 with Trevor Noah as host. As REVOLT previously reported, SZA scored an impressive nine nominations — the most of any artist — thanks to her critically acclaimed SOS album and singles like “Kill Bill,” “Ghost in the Machine,” and “Snooze.” Others looking to win a trophy include Victoria Monét (with seven nods), Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Janelle Monáe, Drake, Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Killer Mike, Metro Boomin, Nas, Robert Glasper, Black Thought, Kendrick Lamar, and Coi Leray.