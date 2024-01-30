Earlier today (Jan. 30), Megan Thee Stallion appeared on “Good Morning America” to deliver some good news to her fans. “We’re having the tour this year. The ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ is gonna be [in] 2024, summer time,” she revealed in a taped segment. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside, doing my own thing during the summer, like, since 2019.”

That wasn’t all that Megan confirmed. “This is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer,” she added. “I do wanna give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.” While the Houston talent did not reveal an album title or a tour schedule, that information will likely be made to the public in the coming months.