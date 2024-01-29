On Sunday (Jan. 28), verified Twitter user NFR Podcast shared an image from what appeared to be a video shoot. Listed on a clapperboard is a production titled “JAY-Z — 2024 album” with Hidji as the director. In a subsequent tweet, another screenshot showed a DM exchange from Hidji that further confirmed an upcoming release from Hov.

While no details were given, fans were quick to assume that a new LP from JAY-Z was on the horizon. Not long after the picture went viral, Roc Nation tweeted a short, yet humorous response to @nfr_podcast’s post. “That’s news to us,” it read, essentially shooting down any speculation about a new body of work.

As REVOLT previously reported, JAY-Z spoke on the possibilities of a 14th full-length effort during a sit-down with Gayle King. “I already [used the word ‘retirement’ in the past], I can’t do that ever again. I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important,” he explained to the CBS correspondent. “I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

In that same interview, he also spoke on his most recent drop, the critically acclaimed 4:44. “[That album] was a personal story, but the amount of vulnerability in there allowed for a lot of people to explore the space,” the billionaire mogul added. Released in 2017, 4:44 gave listeners an unobstructed view into JAY-Z’s personal life, specifically regarding his relationships with his wife, Beyoncé, his mother, Gloria Carter, and his children. 4:44 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 262,000 album-equivalent units and earned a double platinum certification in the United States.